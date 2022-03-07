Five of the eight Lawrence County teams to reach the PIAA basketball playoffs will compete Tuesday.
Included in that mix is the county’s lone WPIAL champion — the Neshannock High girls (Class 2A). The New Castle (Class 5A) and Union (Class 1A) boys teams, squads that advanced to their respective WPIAL championship games, also will compete on Tuesday.
Teams are permitted to host games in the opening round of the state playoff games, provided their gym meets requirements set forth by the PIAA. Floor size and the ability to hold a large crowd are among the criteria for hosting.
Tuesday’s winners advance to the second round and will play again on Friday at times and sites to be determined.
BOYS
NORTHEASTERN AT NEW CASTLE
The Red Hurricane gets back on the court at 6 p.m. at home, hosting the Bobcats.
New Castle (23-2) is coming off a heartbreaking 60-58 double-overtime loss to Laurel Highlands in the WPIAL Class 5A championship game. A possible 15th WPIAL championship eluded the ‘Canes and the outcome eventually was put into the hands of the officials in the second overtime. New Castle is the No. 2 seed out of the WPIAL.
Michael Wells paces New Castle in scoring at 21.4 points a game, while Isaiah Boice is next at 14.6. Both have scored over 1,000 career points. Boice reached the milestone in a WPIAL playoff win over Gateway.
The ‘Canes lost in the first round of the state playoffs to Erie Cathedral Prep last year, 52-50.
Northeastern (16-12) is the No. 8 seed out of District 3. The Bobcats come in on a three-game losing streak, including a 58-55 setback to Exeter in the District 3 playoffs.
SOUTHERN FULTON AT UNION
The Scotties host Southern Fulton at 6 p.m. in Class 1A action.
Union (22-3) lost the WPIAL championship game to Bishop Canevin, 58-45. The Scotties are the No. 2 seed out of the district.
Matthew Stanley paces Union in scoring at 19.2 points a game. Mark Stanley, Matthew’s brother, contributes 11.5 markers a matchup. Peyton Lombardo nets 11.1 points a game for the Scotties.
Southern Fulton (19-7) is the No. 2 representative out of District 5. The Indians lost in the District 5 championship game to Berlin-Brothersvalley, 48-30.
GIRLS
SHENANGO VS. NORTHERN BEDFORD
This Class 2A matchup will be held at 6 p.m. at Pitt-Johnstown.
Shenango was pulled in to the state playoffs by virtue of Neshannock’s WPIAL semifinal win. The Lady Wildcats captured the No. 5 seed out of the WPIAL by virtue of the Lady Lancers capturing the district title.
Shenango (14-9) last competed on Feb. 24 in the WPIAL quarterfinals against Neshannock, a 35-17 setback.
The Lady Panthers (17-8) won the District 5 championship, 55-46, over Windber. Third-seeded Northern Bedford upset the district’s top seed in that championship game.
Kylee Rubin paces Shenango in scoring at 12.3 points a game.
LAUREL AT REDBANK VALLEY
This Class 3A game is set for 7 p.m. on the Lady Bulldogs’ home floor.
The Lady Spartans grabbed a PIAA playoff berth by virtue of North Catholic’s semifinal win. The Trojanettes eliminated Laurel in the WPIAL quarterfinals.
The Lady Spartans (13-11) received the No. 5 seed out of the WPIAL with North Catholic’s win in the WPIAL championship game. Laurel’s last game was Feb. 23, a 61-33 loss to the Trojanettes.
Danielle Pontius is averaging 10.3 points a game for the Lady Spartans.
Redbank Valley (20-5) is the No. 1 seed out of District 9 after winning the district crown. The Lady Bulldogs knocked off Punxsutawney, 52-42, in the district championship game.
NESHANNOCK VS. PENNS MANOR
This is a Class 2A clash, which will be at New Castle’s Ne-Ca-Hi Field House right after the Northeastern-New Castle boys matchup. Tipoff for the Neshannock-Penns Manor tilt is set for 7:30 p.m.
The Lady Lancers (24-2) won their second consecutive WPIAL championship on Friday, defeating Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 55-31.
Mairan Haggerty guides Neshannock in scoring at 17.6 points a game, while Megan Pallerino chips in 11.9 tallies a tilt. Neleh Nogay buckets 11.8 points a game.
Penns Manor (21-5) is the fourth-place representative out of District 6. The Lady Comets lost the district consolation game to Bellwood Antis, 59-44.
COMING WEDNESDAY: Previews of the three remaining PIAA playoff games involving county teams.
