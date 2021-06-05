PIAA announces baseball, softball playoff openers

The PIAA has announced its first-round playoff games for baseball and softball.
All games will be played Monday.
BASEBALL
Class 6A
1-1 Neshaminy vs. 11-2 Parkland at Methacton, 4 p.m.
2-1 Hazleton vs. 1-3 North Penn at Mountain Top, 4:30 p.m.
11-1 Emaus vs. 3-2 TBD at De Sales University, 7 p.m.
3-1 TBD vs. 1-5 Spring-Ford at Muhlenberg, 4:30 p.m.
7-2 Hempfield vs. 10-1 McDowell at Mercyhurst University, 1 p.m.
1-2 Boyerstown vs. 12-2 TBD at Villanova Ballpark, Plymouth Meeting, 1 p.m.
7-1 North Allegheny vs. 3-3 Warwick at Latrobe, 10 a.m.
Class 5A
1-1 Strath Haven vs. 3-5 TBD at Villanova Ballpark, Plymouth Meeting, 4 p.m.
2-1 Abington Heights vs. 3-3 Cocalico at Schautz Field, Dunmore, 4:30 p.m.
12-1 Archbishop Wood vs. 1-2 Oxford at La Salle College, 4 p.m.
3-1 TBD vs. 1-3 Marple Newtown at Red Lion, 5 p.m.
11-1 Southern Lehigh vs. 3-4 Muhlenberg at De Sales University, 4 p.m.
7-2 Bethel Park vs. 3-2 TBD at Red Lion, 2 p.m.
7-1 Franklin Regional vs. 7-4 West Allegheny at Latrobe, 6:30 p.m.
7-3 Peters Township vs. 6-1 Central Mountain at Bald Eagle Area, noon
Class 4A
3-1 TBD vs. 12-2 Science Leadership at Wenger Field, Fredericksburg, 5:30 p.m.
4-1 Midd-West vs. 2-1 Wyoming Area at Bowman Field, Williamsport, 6:30 p.m.
12-2 Bonner-Prendergast at 3-2 TBD at Archbishop Wood, 2 p.m.
1-1 Holy Ghost Prep vs. 11-1 Bethlehem Catholic at Perkiomen Valley, 3 p.m.
6-1 Bellefonte vs. 3-3 Eastern York at Bald Eagle Area, 4:30 p.m.
7-1 New Castle vs. 10-2 Harbor Creek at North Allegheny, 5:30 p.m.
7-2 Montour vs. 9-1 Clearfield at Showers Field, Dubois, 5 p.m.
7-3 Blackhawk vs. 10-1 Cathedral Prep at Mercyhurst University, 3:30 p.m.
Class 3A
3-1 Oley Valley vs. 12-2 String Theory at Muhlenberg, 2 p.m.
11-1 Palisades vs. 2-2 Scranton Prep at Saucon Valley, 2 p.m.
12-1 Neumann-Goretti vs. 3-2 Trinity at La Salle College, 1 p.m.
2-1 Lake Lehman vs. 4-1 Loyalsock Township at Pittstown, 4:30 p.m.
7-1 Hopewell vs. 10-2 Mercyhurst Prep at Neshannock, 5:30 p.m.
5-1 Bedford vs. 6-2 Tyrone at Everett, 4:30 p.m.
7-2 South Park vs. 6-1 Central at PNG Field, Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
7-3 McGuffey vs. 10-1 Hickory at Slippery Rock University, 3:30 p.m.
Class 2A
3-1 Camp Hill vs. 1-1 Dock Mennonite at Northern, 4 p.m.
12-1 Masterman vs. 11-1 Schuykill Haven at Mt. Airy Baseball Field, Philadelphia, 3 p.m.
4-1 TBD vs. 2-1 Riverside at Bowman Field, Williamsport, 4 p.m.
5-1 McConnellsburg vs. 3-2 Newport at Southern Fulton, 2 p.m.
7-1 Shenango vs. 6-2 Mt. Union at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.
7-4 Carmichaels vs. 9-1 Johnsonburg at Kuntz Field, Punxsutawney, 4 p.m.
7-3 Serra Catholic vs. 6-1 Southern Huntingdon at Mt. Aloysius College, 3:30 p.m.
7-2 Seton LaSalle vs. 10-1 Sharpsville at Slippery Rock University, 6 p.m.
Class A
1-1 Delco Christian vs. 3-2 Halifax at Coatesville, 4 p.m.
11-1 Tri-Valley vs. St. John Neumann at Walter Stump Stadium, Pine Grove, 6 p.m.
3-1 Greenwood vs. 2-1 MMI Prep at Wenger Field, Fredericksburg, 3 p.m.
6-1 Juniata Valley vs. 5-2 Northern Bedford at PNG Field, Altoona, 3:30 p.m.
7-1 Union vs. 9-2 Elk County Catholic at Neshannock, 3 p.m.
5-1 Southern Fulton vs. 6-2 Moshannon Valley at McConnellsburg, 7 p.m.
7-2 Riverview vs. 10-1 Kennedy Catholic at Slippery Rock University, 1 p.m.
7-3 Eden Christian vs. 9-1 DuBois Central Catholic at Showers Field, DuBois, 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Class 6A
7-1 Bethel Park vs. 3-3 TBD at Norwin, 4 p.m.
7-2 Canon-McMillan vs. 6-1 Mifflin County at St. Francis, 11 a.m.
Class 5A
7-1 North Hills vs. 7-4 Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
7-2 Armstrong vs. 3-2 TBD (site and time to be determined)
7-3 Chartiers Valley vs. 6-1 Bellefont at St. Francis, 1:30 p.m.
Class 4A
7-1 Beaver vs. 3-3 TBD at Norwin, 2 p.m.
7-2 Highlands vs. 9-1 Clearfield at Heindl Field, DuBois, 2 p.m.
7-3 Elizabeth Forward vs. 10-1 Franklin at Slippery Rock University, 5 p.m.
Class 3A
7-1 Mount Pleasant vs. 6-2 Bald Eagle Area at Peterswood Park, 3 p.m.
7-2 Ellwood City vs. 9-1 Punxsutawney at Heindl Field, DuBois, noon
7-3 Avonworth vs. 10-1 Jamestown at Penn State Behrend, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
7-1 Laurel vs. 7-4 Frazier at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.
7-2 Shenango vs. 5-1 Chestnut Ridge at Bedford, 4 p.m.
7-3 Ligonier Valley vs. 10-1 Sharpsville at Slippery Rock University, 3 p.m.
Class A
7-1 West Greene vs. 5-2 Shade at Peterswood Park, 1 p.m.
7-2 Union vs. 6-1 Glendale at Mount Aloysius, 2:30 p.m.
7-3 Leechburg vs. 9-1 DuBois Central Catholic at Heindl Field, DuBois, 4 p.m.
