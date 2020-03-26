By Kayleen Cubbal
Taylor Petrak may have just lost her Olympic dream.
With the postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, due to the coronavirus, the Ellwood City resident runs the risk of being unable to compete when the trials are held, likely no earlier than next spring.
“It will pose a challenge,” Petrak said. “Will I still be training next spring, or will I be working then?” said the Ohio State University junior, who is majoring in business while specializing in marketing, with a minor in fashion retail studies.
“We’ll wait and see where life takes me, but everything could look different for me by then.”
Petrak, who qualified for the Olympic trials last summer during a sectional meet at Cleveland State University, has been making quite a name for herself at Ohio State. Her team captured the team title at the Big 10 Championships in Iowa City, Iowa, last month, and was getting ready for the NCAA national championship meet scheduled for March 18-21 at the University of Georgia.
Then on Friday, March 13, everything came crashing down.
“It was spring break and we were still at Ohio State training, getting ready to leave for Georgia on March 16,” she said. “We were called into a meeting, which we assumed was about the Georgia trip.
“Instead, we were told to go home, that the national championships were canceled,” Petrak said. “I’m just thankful that the conference championships were already over because at least we had that.”
The Ohio State women captured their first team title since 1986 at the conference event in Iowa.
Petrak’s team won the 200 freestyle relay and placed second in the 400 freestyle relay. Her leadoff time of 22.18 in the 200 freestyle relay earned her an invitation to nationals. She also swam a 22.31 to finish fifth in the 50 freestyle individually and a 48.56 to finish sixth in the 100 freestyle at the Big Ten competition.
“I will get two rings from that meet, for the Big 10 championship and the first place in the relay, so that is pretty exciting,” she said. “We are bummed, though, that we couldn’t go to nationals, especially in the 200 freestyle, because we really felt like we could go top eight.”
Petrak said while she realistically is not close to the time posted by the likes of sprinter Simone Manuel, who won two golds at the 2016 Rio Games, she still hoped to make some noise at the Olympic qualifier. Manuel has a personal best of 23.97 in the 50 freestyle. Petrak’s best time in an Olympic pool is 25.86, which she had at the Cleveland State meet, where the cut was 25.99 (College distances are measured in yards, while Olympics distances are measured in meters. College pools are set up for 25 yards. Olympics pools for 50 meters, thus the difference in times).
“Only two people from a country can go to the Olympics in each event in swimming, so I knew going my chances of going were slim, but I had hoped to maybe make the semifinals and represent Ohio State that way,” Petrak said. “That would have been a huge thrill for me.”
“I wasn’t expecting any of this,” she said. “I haven’t been in a pool since March 12, so I don’t know what kind of shape I’ll be in when I am able to get back in the water. We’re doing the best we can to stay in shape on our own.
Petrak is now at home in Ellwood City since classes at Ohio State have been canceled.
“Whatever happens, I’m very happy with what I’ve been able to accomplish. We’ll see what happens with the Olympic trials, but no matter what, I still have my senior year at Ohio State.”
