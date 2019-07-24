Petrak qualifies for Olympic Swimming Trials

Next summer’s U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials will have a Lawrence County flair.
Taylor Petrak, a 2017 Ellwood City Lincoln High graduate, qualified for the trials by posting a 25.86 mark in the 50 freestyle to win her race at Thursday’s Speedo Sectionals in Cleveland, besting the qualifying time of 25.99.
Petrak was swimming for the Ohio State Swim Club at the meet. She’ll be entering her junior season this school year at Ohio State, where she was a College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America honorable mention All-American in the 200 free relay.
The eight-day Olympic Trials take place from June 21-28 at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Nebraska, and serves as the sole qualifier for American swimmers to make the Olympic team for next summer’s Tokyo games.
Petrak will swim in her semifinal on June 27. The final in the women’s 50 free is June 28.
As a sophomore, Petrak swam the leadoff leg of the 200 free relay at the NCAA swimming championships, helping her Buckeyes team to an 11th-place finish of 1:27.83, which was the No. 2 mark in program history.
She also swam a personal-record time of 22.36 in the 50 free.
Petrak finished fifth in the 50 free at the Big Ten championships and seventh in the 100 free.
She swam the anchor leg of Ohio State’s silver medal 200 free team and also was the leadoff swimmer for the 400 free relay that earned the No. 2 time in program history, helping earn her second team all-Big Ten honors.
She also made the All-Academic Big Ten team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.