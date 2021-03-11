Taylor Petrak helped lead the Ohio State women’s swimming and diving team to a dominant week in the water.
The Lady Buckeyes captured their second consecutive Big Ten Conference championship at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
Petrak, a daughter of Jay and Patti Petrak, is a freshman and Ellwood City Lincoln High graduate.
Ohio State and Michigan were tied after the opening night on Tuesday, but the Lady Buckeyes surged ahead for good on Day 2 and won the championship with a total of 1,584 points. Michigan was second with 1,326.5 points and the rest of the Top 5 was Indiana, Northwestern and Wisconsin with 1,066.5, 992 and 749.5 points, respectively.
Ohio State held a 199-point lead and then it grew. The Lady Buckeyes boasted three finalists in the 100 free with Petrak, Amy Fulmer and Katherine Zenick finishing fourth, sixth and seventh, respectively.
Ohio State capped its championship meet with a second-place performance in the 400 freestyle relay in school record time of 3:12.90. The team consisted of Petrak, Fulmer, Zenick and Kristen Romano.
Petrak was one of nine Ohio State swimmers to earn first-team All-Big Ten Conference accolades.
