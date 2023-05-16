Paije Peterson propelled the Wilmington High softball team to a victory Monday.
Peterson hit an RBI double in the sixth inning to break a tie and lift the Lady Greyhounds to a 3-2 District 10, Region 1-1A/2A home win over Mercer.
“It was a great game. Mercer’s pitcher was unbelievable. (Wilmington pitcher) Ava (Williamson) was on,” Wilmington coach John Frank said. “It was a pitcher’s duel.
“I couldn’t ask for this team on Senior Night to come together any better and get it done. It was a total team effort, from the players to the coaches. We’re all in the same boat.”
Peterson finished with two hits. Faith Jones also had two hits for the Lady Greyhounds, who had five total.
“We had to get back to the top of the order,” Frank said. “(Avery) Harlan got on base, Jones doubled her in to tie the game and Paije did the same thing, doubling her in. It was a great game.”
Wilmington is now 11-2 in the region and 14-2 overall. The Lady Mustangs dropped to 9-4 and 12-5.
“Hopefully, this secured us second place in the region,” Frank said. “We have to wait and see where we are in the (playoff seedings) and take it from there.
“We played playoff softball tonight. Mercer will be there next week, too.”
Williamson (9-2) tossed a complete-game four hitter to pick up the win. She gave up two earned runs with a walk and 14 strikeouts.
“Ava was coming off a little bit of an ankle injury. She threw very well. Ava was Ava,” Frank said. “She had 14 strikeouts, what more could you ask for? She was hitting spots. We ran into a good pitcher, also.”
The Lady Greyhounds recorded a run in the first and two in the sixth.
Mercer plated a tally in the second and another in the fourth.
Wilmington will host Kennedy Catholic at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Baseball
Lakeview 13,
Wilmington 2
The Greyhounds dropped a D-10, Region 1-1A/2A road decision to the Sailors.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Wilmington (10-5, 12-6) managed just two hits, one apiece by Tyler Mikulin and Garrett Heller.
Lakeview is now 12-4, 14-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.