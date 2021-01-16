By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
Spencer Perry helped lead the Neshannock High boys basketball team to a victory Friday night.
Perry scored 12 of his career-high 30 points in the fourth quarter as the Lancers pulled away for a 59-48 WPIAL Section 1-3A home win over Laurel.
“Spencer played absolutely tremendous,” Neshannock coach John Corey said. “We’ve been waiting for this breakout game from him.
“He’s a gifted athlete. He poses a size and matchup problem for opponents in the paint. He absorbed a lot of contact tonight. Overall, for him, it was a very good floor game.”
The Lancers pushed a four-point lead into a 15-point advantage at the half.
Neshannock (3-0 section, 5-0 overall) held an 11-7 lead after one quarter and stretched it to 30-15 at the break.
“I thought our defense in the first half was tremendous,” Corey said. “We forced them into some difficult shots in the first half.
“I thought our guys did a pretty good job of boxing out. We were able to pull away a bit in the second quarter.”
Russell Kwiat and Mike Sopko collected nine tallies apiece for Neshannock.
Marcus Haswell netted 19 points for the Spartans (1-1, 1-1).
Sewickley Academy 47, Shenango 45 (2 OT)
The Wildcats dropped a heartbreaking double-overtime Section 1-2A road matchup to the Panthers.
Sewickley Academy (1-1, 3-1) split a pair of foul shots late in regulation to knot the count and force overtime.
Both teams tallied six markers in the first extra period, forcing a second extra session. Sewickley Academy made a layup to take the lead with six seconds left in the second overtime. Shenango missed a shot at the buzzer and the hosts survived.
It was the fourth game in five days for the Wildcats.
“I thought we had opportunities,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said. “I don’t know if playing four games in five days caught up to us or not.”
Brody McQuiston, the coach’s son, recorded team-highs of 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (1-2, 4-3).
Beaver Falls 55, Ellwood City 52
A furious fourth-quarter rally fell short for the Wolverines in a Section 1-3A home loss to the Tigers.
Ellwood City Lincoln (1-2, 2-2) led 15-12 after the first quarter. Beaver Falls, though, regrouped for a 33-22 lead at the half. The Tigers (2-1, 2-1) pushed the buffer to 41-25 advantage going to the final frame.
The Wolverines’ offense came to life in the fourth quarter, netting 27 points. They got as close as 52-50 with 27.2 seconds remaining.
Steve Antuono scored 23 points to lead Ellwood City and Alexander Roth recorded 19.
Michael Conley Jr. tossed in 17 points to pace Beaver Falls.
Union 62,Rochester 54
Mark Stanley helped propel the Scotties to a Section 1-1A home win over the Rams.
Stanley recorded game-highs of 27 points and 24 rebounds for Union (3-0, 3-0).
“He was relentless,” Scotties coach Mark Stanley said of his son Mark. “He was going after it.
“When it went up on the glass, he went after it. He’s pretty big; he had a lot of energy. When he plays like that, he’s tough.”
Matthew Stanley, also a son of the coach, was next for Union with 15 points and five assists.
“It was a rugged game, back and forth,” coach Stanley said. “It was two teams going after each other.
“Rochester played hard. We got a little bit of distance in the third quarter. We were able to hold them off.”
Sal Laure scored 22 points to lead Rochester (2-1, 2-1).
Riverside 48, Mohawk 42
The Panthers outscored the Warriors by six points in the fourth quarter to claim the Section 1-3A home win.
Jackson Miller scored 16 points for Mohawk (0-3, 0-3).
Madden Boehm tossed in 15 markers for Riverside (1-1, 1-1).
Girls
Shenango 60, Wilmington 25
The Lady Wildcats raced to a 20-2 lead and never looked back in a nonsection road win over the Lady Greyhounds.
Shenango (3-2) held a 34-10 lead at the half and 53-14 margin going to the fourth period.
Janie Natale netted 16 points to lead the Lady Wildcats. Kylee Rubin and Kelly Cleaver chipped in with 10 tallies apiece.
Cleaver added 12 rebounds, five steals and five blocks, while Rubin delivered 10 boards and four assists.
“I was pleased with the activity on the defensive end,” Shenango coach Kevin Zona said. “We’re shooting the ball well.
“We still have to work on being patient on the offensive end. Overall, I was pleased.”
Sydnee Ward paced Wilmington (0-3) with eight points and eight rebounds. Annalee Gardner handed out four assists.
