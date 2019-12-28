Close
New Castle's Isaiah Boice shoots a technical foul shot during a home game against Central Catholic.
New Castle's Isaiah Carter handles the ball against Central Catholic.
A New Castle students holds a sign.
New Castle's student section cheers during a home game against Central Catholic.
New Castle's Michael Graham dribbles to the basket during a home game against Central Catholic.
New Castle's Michael Graham goes up for a layup during a home game against Central Catholic.
New Castle coach Ralph Blundo during a home game against Central Catholic.
New Castle's Michael Wells drives to the basket during a home game against Central Catholic.
New Castle's Michael Wells looks to pass during a home game against Pittsburgh Central Catholic.
The New Castle High boys basketball team torched the nets from the perimeter Friday night.
The Red Hurricane buried 10 3-pointers in posting a 63-49 win over Pittsburgh Central Catholic at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House in the opener of the New Castle Holiday Tournament.
Isaiah Boice canned six trifectas to lead New Castle (5-2) with 23 points. Michael Wells was next with 15 markers and Sheldon Cox contributed 14.
The ‘Canes snapped their first-two game losing streak under 10th-year coach Ralph Blundo.
Ben Sarson tallied 17 points to lead the Vikings (5-3).
