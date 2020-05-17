The annual Penn-Ohio Football Classic was canceled late last month because of concerns surrounding the coronavirus. The game would have featured seven local players representing four Lawrence County schools.
The Penn-Ohio Football Classic was scheduled for June 25 at Springfield Local High School in Ohio. The game alternates between Pennsylvania and Ohio. The 2019 matchup was held at Geneva College.
Riverside High's Ron Sciarro would have served as coach for the Pennsylvania squad.
Pennsylvania won last year's game, 21-0, and it leads the all-time series, 26-13.
PENNSYLVANIA ROSTER: Jacob Traupman (Ambridge), Makai Pringle (Ambridge), Dante Castagna (Beaver), Jackson Thomas (Beaver), Darius Nesmith (Beaver Falls), Noah Vaughan (Beaver Falls), Ryan Heckathorn (Blackhawk), Josh Butcher (Blackhawk), Reed Fitzsimmons (Central Valley), Jake Wilson (Central Valley), Zaier Harrison (Cornell), Savon Wilson (Cornell), Noah Bunney (Ellwood City Lincoln), Kevin Lawrence (Freedom), Max Ujhazy (Freedom), Jay'von Jeter (Hopewell), Alex Obeidobel (Hopewell), Dom Wade (Laurel), Dan Blank (Laurel), Hunter Faulk (Mohawk), Nick Beam (Mohawk), Logan Young (Moon), Brenden Luffey (Moon), Jackson Hall (New Brighton), Dylan Hupp (New Brighton), Eric Olexa (Our Lady of the Sacred Heart), Donovan Cutchember (Quaker Valley), Ben Hughes (Riverside), Nate Sciarro (Riverside), Mike Lucci (Rochester), Anthony Campoli (Shenango), Maddox Smiley (Shenango), Brandon Barber (South Side Beaver), Trenton Seik (South Side Beaver), Zach Altenbaugh (Western Beaver), Noah Gray (Western Beaver).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.