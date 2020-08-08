By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
High schools around the state of Pennsylvania were given a two-week notice Friday.
The PIAA board voted Friday to delay the start of fall sports for two weeks. That added time will permit the PIAA executive staff an opportunity to discuss further with Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration, state legislators and others involved about allowing schools to go ahead with fall sports.
Wolf needed just 30 seconds on Thursday to suggest fall sports around the state be halted until Jan. 1.
“The guidance is that we ought to avoid any congregate settings. And that means anything that brings people together is going to help that virus get us. We ought to do everything we can to defeat that virus. So, any time we get together, for any reason, that’s a problem. Because it makes it easier for that virus to spread. So, the guidance from us, the recommendation, is we don’t do any sports until Jan. 1,” Wolf said in the news conference.
Throughout the day Friday, a number of emails and phone calls were made to the PIAA office to campaign for fall sports to move forward.
The board will reconvene on Aug. 21.
Heat acclimation was set for Monday for football, with practices for all fall sports slated to open Aug. 17. Heat acclimation will now start Aug. 24 and fall practices will open that day as well. Teams are permitted to continue voluntary offseason workouts until Aug. 24.
Varsity start dates were adjusted, as well, with golf opening Aug. 27 and tennis starting Aug. 31. The first football games will kick off the weekend of Sept. 11 and Sept. 12.
Mohawk football coach Tim McCutcheon was gearing up for a season that was quickly approaching. Wolf’s words certainly caught McCutcheon’s attention, and many others.
“The PIAA got put in a tough spot Thursday,” McCutcheon said. “The governor dropped the ball in an extremely cowardly and unprofessional way. Dropping a bomb like that impacts so many student-athletes, parents and administration.
“To walk off the stage like he did is unacceptable.”
Friday’s two-week grace period is a positive for teams to cling to.
“I appreciate the fact they are still fighting for us,” McCutcheon said of the PIAA. “I still would have liked for someone to step up and make a decision.
“We’re ready to play football now. All the information is out there. I don’t know that we need any more meetings. The kids have been through a lot going back into March. To get the news we got yesterday and to meet a couple more times, I appreciate their efforts to come together but it’s time we get things solved.”
McCutcheon said his Warriors team will continue to prepare for the upcoming season.
“We’re going to keep working until they tell us we can’t,” he said. “Our guys are tough. We’ve been looking forward to this for a long time.
“To leave them hang like they have makes it tough. I’m not going to lie to my guys. They’re going to know where we stand. We’re waiting for some person in a leadership role to step up and make a decision.”
Wilmington has won four straight District 10 football championships and appeared in three of the last four state title tilts. Wolf jeopardized the Greyhounds’ opportunity to add to those statistics with his brief statement.
“Going back to Thursday, I was very disappointed in the recommendation made by Gov. Wolf,” Wilmington coach Brandon Phillian said. “It was a very anxious 24-hour period as we awaited to hear what happened.
“I applaud the PIAA to continue to work to have sports and all extra-curricular activities.”
Phillian noted the importance of athletics for high school student-athletes as well as all extra-curricular activities.
“I think the big thing we want to come out of this is we want the PIAA to not pull the plug and to let fall sports happen,” he said. “Today provided a lot of hope for many of the student-athletes.
“For those who are making the decisions, if they were to come and watch practice, see the faces of the student-athletes, there is a right decision and that is to have the decision to play sports.”
Wilmington players continue to keep a positive frame of mind through Phillian’s guidance.
“We really told our kids, when you come to practice you have to have the mindset this could be your last practice of the season,” he said. “Focus on the vision, not the circumstance.
“I commend all the players for the attitude and effort they have put forth.”
CROSS COUNTRY
First-year Wilmington coach Bradi Rhoades wasn’t sure how things would turn out Friday regarding fall sports.
“My first reaction is I’m happy,” Rhoades said. “I thought they might pull the plug on us.
“Now we get two more weeks with the kids and two more weeks of progress. We’ll do our best job until then.”
Rhoades was named the Greyhounds’ coach within the last two weeks. He inherits a quality boys and girls program. Included in that group will be Grace Mason, who will be a senior in the fall. Last year, Mason won the District 10, Class 1A championship and helped guide her squad to the team championship as well. Mason also claimed a silver medal with her second-place effort in the PIAA Class 1A Cross Country Championships.
“For right now, we’re just keeping our eyes trained on the fact the state championship will occur,” Rhoades said. “We’ll keep moving forward with our schedule and keep moving in that direction.
“Hopefully we can get a whole season in.”
GIRLS TENNIS
Neshannock girls tennis coach Chuck Dess has more optimism after Friday’s news.
“I feel better than I did Thursday,” Dess said. “I understand, they thought it out and I’m glad they were able to meet and talk about it.
“All of the schools set forth the necessary protocols and guidelines. There haven’t been complaints or problems from the school districts when those protocols were given.”
Dess is one of many advocates for fall sports to be played.
“I’m all for kids going back to school and having a chance to compete in sports,” Dess said. “I think kids should be involved in activities.
“We’ll continue with tennis conditioning the next few days and go from there.”
