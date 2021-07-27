Penn State's Strange named to Mackey Award watch list

By Elton Hayes
CNHI News Service
STATE COLLEGE — Another Nittany Lion received a preseason nod as tight end Brenton Strange appeared on the Mackey Award watch list on Friday. The John Mackey Award was created in 2000, and each year is given to the nation’s best tight end.
Former Florida tight end Kyle Pitts won the Mackey Award last year.
Strange is listed at 6-foot-3 and 256 pounds and tallied 164 yards receiving and two touchdowns on 17 catches in nine games last season. In 2019, Strange recorded one reception and one touchdown in two games.
No Penn State tight end has won the Mackey Award.
Strange joins several Nittany Lions on preseason watchlists.
Earlier this week, Penn State running backs Noah Cain, Keyvonne Lee and John Lovett were named to the Doak Walker Award watch list.
The Walker Award is given annually to the nation’s best running back.
Cain missed much of the 2020 season after suffering an injury against Indiana in Week 1. Lee led Penn State running backs with 449 yards rushing and four touchdowns as a freshman last year. Lovett transferred from Baylor in the offseason and recorded 130 yards rushing and one touchdown with the Bears in 2020.
“I think we probably have maybe one of the most talented, at least part of that argument is one of the most talented running back rooms in the country,” Penn State coach James Franklin said during Big Ten Media Days on Thursday.
Penn State wide receiver Jahan Doston this week appeared on the Maxwell Award watch list, and safety Jaquan Brisker was named to the Bednarik Award watch list. The Maxwell Award is given “to the outstanding player in college football.” The Bednarik Award goes to the country’s best defender.
Dotson recorded a career-high 884 yards receiving and eight touchdowns last year. Brisker ended his first season as a starter with 57 tackles, including 33 of the solo variety.
Penn State opens its 2021 season at Wisconsin on Sept. 4, giving the Nittany Lions consecutive seasons in which they’ll face a conference opponent for the season opener.
“I love it because you can see what your team is made of early,” Dotson said this week during an interview with Dave Revsine at Big Ten Media Days. “There’s no better feeling than Week 1 going up against an opponent like Wisconsin. They’re a known team in the Big Ten. We know we have to come to work, and if we don’t, then that’s starting our season off wrong. We know we’re coming into a big challenge. It’s a big opportunity for us to grow as a team and show what we’re made of.”
