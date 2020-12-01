By Elton Hayes
CNHI News Service
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State running back Keyvone Lee became the first Nittany Lion freshman to claim Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors since defensive end Jayson Oweh did so last season.
In Saturday’s 27-17 Penn State victory at Michigan, Lee rushed for a game-high 134 yards and a touchdown as the Nittany Lions recorded their first win of the season.
Lee’s 134 yards were the highest by a PSU freshman since current New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley rushed for 194 yards against Ohio State during the 2015 season.
Lee received the first start of his career on Saturday as starter Devyn Ford didn’t travel to Ann Arbor because of a death in his family. The freshman gave Penn State its first touchdown of the game on a 6-yard run in the first quarter.
The Florida native’s efforts helped lead Penn State to its most productive ground performance of the season as the Nittany Lions ran for 254 yards and three touchdowns.
The Nittany Lions’ 50 carries were the eighth-highest total for a James Franklin-led Penn State squad.
“I think it was awesome to see it come to fruition,” Penn State offensive lineman Michal Menet said of Penn State’s ground game against the Wolverines. “Coach (Phil) Trautwein, since he got here, has been preaching a few basic fundamentals to us and everybody’s really starting to buy in lately.”
Michigan pauses football activities
The Wolverines’ football program on Monday announced a halt in football-related activities following a number of positive COVID-19 cases the program is waiting to confirm.
“Today, out of an abundance of caution, Michigan football is going to hold everything virtually due to we had an increased number of presumptive positives that are awaiting confirmation,” coach Jim Harbaugh said on Monday.
Penn State will announce its weekly COVID-19 testing update on Wednesday.
Earlier this season, Maryland suspended all football-related activities just two days after the Terrapins played in State College when eight Maryland players tested positive for COVID-19. Penn State’s football program wasn’t impacted and the Nittany Lions played their next scheduled game against Nebraska.
Castro-Fields out again
Penn State starting cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields missed his third consecutive game last weekend with an undisclosed injury. Nittany Lions’ corner Marquis Wilson lined up with Joey Porter Jr. in Castro-Fields’ absence.
The Nittany Lions’ secondary held Michigan to 112 yards passing and no touchdowns. Starter Cade McNamara threw for 91 yards, while Joe Milton passed for 21. The quarterbacks were a combined 13 of 28.
Porter Jr. recorded four tackles and a pass deflection and Wilson ended with a career-best five tackles to go with a pass deflection.
“(Tariq’s) always been a leader on and off the field,” Porter said on Saturday. “He hasn’t been able to play with us for a couple of games, so he transitioned and has been a leader off the field. He’s been like a second coach to us in the corner room, giving us tips. He’s always talking and communicating with us.”
Green in the red zone
Through the first five games of the season, Penn State’s struggled mightily in the red zone.
The Nittany Lions reversed their luck in scoring position against the Wolverines.
Five trips to the red zone resulted in four scores for Penn State.
Lee and Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (28-yard run) and Lee scored TDs in the first half, and Jake Pinegar kicked a 22-yard field goal to help send the Nittany Lions into the break with a 17-7 lead.
Pinegar added a 33-yard field goal in the third quarter and Will Levis capped Penn State’s scoring with a 2-yard run in the fourth.
“(Saturday) I just kind of let loose and had fun with my teammates,” Clifford said. “I feel like I was back to the Sean that I used to be.”
