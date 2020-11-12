By Elton Hayes
CNHI News Service
STATE COLLEGE Penn State running back and Meadville High alumnus Journey Brown’s career as a football player has ended.
Penn State’s 2019 leading rusher announced on Wednesday he is retiring from football after being diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a heart muscle disease that makes it difficult for the heart to distribute blood to the body.
“The pain of not being of not being able to play the game I love anymore hurts and I can’t explain how I am feeling right now,” Brown said in a statement he posted on Twitter. “However, I can walk away from the game knowing I truly gave my all at every practice, on every down and in the locker room every day.”
5d1a545c-1df0-5802-886a-dda4efcde6ac”}}
Brown joined Penn State as a member of the Nittany Lions’ 2017 recruiting class. After redshirting in 2017, he played in five games the following season and rushed for 44 yards and one touchdown.
Brown ascended to the top of the Nittany Lions’ depth chart at running back last season and rushed for a team-high 890 yards and 12 touchdowns. Brown capped his Penn State career with a 202-yard, two-touchdown performance in the Nittany Lions’ Cotton Bowl win against Memphis last December.
Brown was named the Cotton Bowl’s offensive most valuable player for his efforts.
“Journey’s handled this unbelievably well,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “I know he’ll be extremely successful in whatever he decides to do. He’s been serving as an assistant running backs coach. He’s been very involved. He’s been traveling to all the games and all those types of things.”
“I love you @JourneyBrown6 you taught me so much on how to handle adversity,” Penn State running back coach Ja’Juan Seider posted to Twitter on Wednesday. “I will always be by your side till the good Lord take me off this earth.”
Brown’s presence heading into the 2020 season led many Big Ten and national football experts to peg Penn State as having one of the most talented backfields in the country.
“While he might not be totally off said radar, Penn State running back Journey Brown certainly can make a play for the top running back in the 2021 NFL Draft with a strong 2020 season,” wrote NFL Mocks draft analyst Jacob Schyvinck.
Franklin said he and Penn State learned of Brown’s medical condition in early September. On Sept. 30, the Big Ten-mandated conference-wide cardiovascular screenings for all of its athletes.
“We learned about this through a routine COVID-19 test, although it is not COVID-related,” Franklin said. “We’ve been working through this and dealing with this as a team. Journey is one of the most popular and respected players on our team. The entire organization has rallied behind Journey and his family.”
As a student at Meadville, Brown won two PIAA gold medals for the Bulldogs in the 100-meter dash, shattering a 32-year state record in the event in 2017. In 2015, he set a state record after running for 722 yards and 10 touchdowns in a single game.
“I won’t miss the game of football because it will always be a part of me,” Brown said in his statement. “Thank you to my family for always supporting me, especially during these difficult past months. Thank you to my teammates, my brothers. Thank you, Meadville. Thank you, Penn State. Thank you to everyone who believed in me. Most importantly, thank you football.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.