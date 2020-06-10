STATE COLLEGE — Redshirt junior safety C.J. Holmes became the latest Nittany Lion player to submit his name for entry into the NCAA’s transfer portal.
Rivals first reported the development early Tuesday morning.
“2017 4-star RB CJ Holmes has entered the transfer portal this morning. He signed with #GoIrish in 2017 but then transferred and walked on at #WeAre where he was moved to DB,” Rivals tweeted.
Tuesday afternoon, Holmes tweeted, “I just wanna ball!”
Holmes signed with Notre Dame out of Cheshire Academy (Cheshire, Connecticut) as a four-star running back prospect from the class of 2017. At the time, Holmes was ranked the No. 2 prospect in Connecticut and the No. 19 running back nationally.
He received scholarship offers from Alabama, Michigan, Tennessee, UCLA, Penn State and a number of other major college programs during his high school recruitment period.
Holmes played in eight contests and recorded eight carries for 40 yards during his freshman season in 2017. He was dismissed from the program in 2018 following a violation of team rules and resurfaced at Penn State as a walk-on.
After sitting out the 2018 season in accordance with NCAA rules, Penn State added Holmes to its depth chart as a safety last July.
Holmes played in nine games as a redshirt sophomore last year. He ended the season with two solo tackles, both of which he tallied against Maryland in Week 4.
In April, Penn State released its spring depth chart in the absence of spring practices due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Holmes was listed as the No. 4 safety behind senior Jaquan Brisker, redshirt junior Jonathan Sutherland and true freshman Enzo Jennings.
Holmes becomes the third defensive back from Penn State to enter his name into the transfer portal since Aug. 2019.
Former safety John Petrishen last August announced his transfer to the University of Pittsburgh.
In February, cornerback D.J. Brown submitted his name to the transfer portal. He’s yet to announce his transfer destination.
