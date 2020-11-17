By Elton Hayes
STATE COLLEGE — For just the second time in school history, Penn State sits at 0-4 as Saturday’s home game against Iowa (2-2, 2-2 Big Ten) looms large on the schedule.
A win against the Hawkeyes would inject a much-needed boost of confidence into a winless Penn State squad, while a loss would send the program to its first-ever 0-5 start. Kickoff against Iowa is slated for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Ground success
Penn State’s running game enjoyed its second-most productive outing on the season as the unit rushed for 245 yards and two touchdowns at Nebraska. The Nittany Lions gained a season-high 250 yards in their 2020 opener against Indiana.
All three Penn State running backs — Devyn Ford, Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes — received carries. Ford posted a team-high 66 yards rushing and one touchdown, Holmes finished with 50 yards rushing and Lee tallied 49 yards rushing and one touchdown.
Quarterbacks Sean Clifford and Will Levis pitched in with 19 yards and 61 yards, respectively.
In their previous outing against Maryland, Nittany Lion rushers gained just 94 yards.
“Focusing on the details and studying our opponent and really wanting to get the ball moving after a poor performance last week,” Penn State offensive lineman Will Fries said. “A strong running game helps the whole offense. The whole line, we took pride in that this week and wanted to put it on our backs to move the ball.”
Getting personal
Penn State committed two personal foul penalties in Saturday loss. One was tagged to offensive lineman C.J. Thorpe, while linebacker Brandon Smith received the team’s other flag.
Thorpe’s penalty — unsportsmanlike conduct — came in the second quarter during a third-and-8 from Nebraska’s 8-yard line. The 15-yard infraction pushed Penn State back to the 23. Penn State missed a 40-yard field goal during the drive.
“All of the little extra stuff after every single play, that’s got to get corrected,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “We’ve been talking about it for three years.”
Smith received a personal foul penalty in the second quarter after what officials deemed to be a late takedown during a tackle.
“The one was a tackle, and a lot of times I feel like things are late and I’m our worst critic,” Franklin said. “I didn’t necessarily feel that way on that play. I thought that was one of those that they wouldn’t call. It wasn’t, to me, blatant.”
Men’s basketball announces four non-conference opponents
Penn State’s men’s basketball program on Monday announced four nonconference opponents for late November/early December. The Nittany Lions will play Seton Hall and Virginia Commonwealth University as part of the four-game slate.
The Nittany Lions open the 2021 season on Nov. 25 against visiting Drexel. They return to the Bryce Jordan Center three days later for a matchup against the Virginia Military Institute.
Penn State hosts Virginia Commonwealth University on Dec. 2 and Seton Hall on Dec. 6. The Nittany Lions travel to Virginia Tech on Dec. 8 for their annual ACC-Big Ten Challenge contest.
Penn State, which went 21-10 last year, will be led by interim head coach Jim Ferry following the October resignation of nine-year coach Pat Chambers.
Chambers’ resignation followed a university investigation that stemmed from a report that Chambers made a racially insensitive comment to former player Rasir Bolton. Bolton transferred to Iowa State.
Ferry has been on the Nittany Lions’ coaching staff for four seasons.
On Monday, Penn State lost the verbal commitment of its third and final 2021 men’s basketball prospect in Elijah Hutchins-Everett. He follows the lead of Houston Mallette and TaQuan Woodley. The Nittany Lions are now without any commits for the class of 2021.
“After long thought and consideration, I have decided to decommit from Penn State. I will be reopening my recruitment,” Hutchins-Everett tweeted.
