By Elton Hayes
CNHI News Service
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State closed out the weekend with quite the recruiting plunge as the Nittany Lions secured verbal commitments from three prospects from the class of 2022.
The trio includes two four-star prospects and a three-star prospect, as rated by 247Sports.
Florida defensive lineman Zane Durant opened the Nittany Lions’ Sunday haul. The 6-foot-1, 251-pounder from Orlando is rated Florida’s 46th-best player from the 2022 class. Durant also holds offers from Indiana, Miami, Auburn, Minnesota and other programs.
Fellow four-star prospect Tyreese Fearbry, a defensive end, followed Durant’s commitment. Fearbry checks in at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds and hails from Pittsburgh’s Perry Traditional Academy. He, too, holds an offer from Auburn, along with others from Pittsburgh, Boston College, Kentucky, Michigan State, Miami, West Virginia and other programs. 247Sports ranks Fearbry the eighth-best prospect in the Keystone State in his class.
Artis rounded out Penn State’s fruitful Sunday.
The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Fresh Meadows, New York, native is ranked the second-best prospect in his state from the class of 2022. Artis, a defensive end, also holds scholarship offers from Auburn, Rutgers, Florida State, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Nebraska and other programs.
Penn State opens the first full week of July with the nation’s third-best recruiting class for the 2022 cycle, according to 247Sports. The Nittany Lions only trail Notre Dame and Ohio State. The Nittany Lions also rank second in the Big Ten in recruiting for 2022.
Penn State now boasts 17 verbal commitments from the class of 2022.
