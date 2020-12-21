By Elton Hayes
CNHI News Service
STATE COLLEGE — During the same week in which he was named a third-team All-Big Ten selection at wide receiver, Penn State’s Jahan Dotson further stated his claim for first-team honors.
Dotson, who entered Saturday’s regular-season finale as the Big Ten’s yards receiving leader, pulled together another 100-yard performance as Penn State ended the year with its fourth consecutive win.
The junior recorded a career-high 189 yards receiving and two touchdowns and added a 50-yard punt return that set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Nittany Lions running back Keyvone Lee.
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford and Dotson connected on a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the game. In nine games this season, Dotson’s tallied a Big Ten-best 884 yards receiving and averaged 98.2 yards per game.
“The thing that I learned about myself is I can make things happen,” Dotson said. “I can make plays when the ball’s in my hands. I have big-play capabilities. My confidence is just at an all-time high right now. I just know every time I touch the ball that I can make something happen. My confidence is just building every single week.”
Saturday’s 189-yard performance gives Dotson six for his Penn State career.
Wade’s world
Nittany Lions’ safety Lamont Wade’s 100-yard kickoff return in the first quarter made Wade just the sixth Penn State player to record a kickoff return for a touchdown for 100 more yards.
Wade’s kickoff return touchdown was Penn State’s first since former Nittany Lions’ running back and current New York Giant Saquon Barkley dashed 97 yards for a touchdown against Ohio State during the 2017 season.
“I knew I was going to score,” said Wade, a Clairton High graduate. “We executed all week in practice the right way, and just watching the film, I knew how I was supposed to set it up, so I was excited to get the ball in my hands and get it done.”
Wade entered Saturday with four kickoff returns for 82 yards in eight games this year.
The senior safety also helped bolster a Penn State defense that pitched a three-quarter shutout in which Illinois tallied just 74 yards.
Illinois quarterback Isaiah Williams was 8 of 18 passing for 120 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Brandon Peters was 0-for-4 passing.
“It was very special,” Wade said of what possibly could be his last game as Nittany Lion. “Possibly being the last time I’m in there and everything, it was great to just get back in there and help contribute to a win for my team.”
Simmons not returning in 2021
Penn State senior defensive end Shane Simmons on Monday announced he will not return to the program in 2021. Though he’s a senior, the NCAA offered an extra year of eligibility to all players this season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It has been an amazing 8-year ride as part of Nittany Nation,” Simmons said in a statement he shared on Twitter. “I committed to Coach (James) Franklin and (former defensive ends) Coach (Sean) Spencer during my sophomore year of high school. Since that day, I have felt nothing but love and support from the entire Penn State community.”
Simmons recorded 16 tackles and three sacks to go with a pass deflection this season. Against Michigan State on Dec. 12, Simmons registered a career-best seven tackles and one-and-a-half sacks on senior day.
“Shane has been working hard all year, so this is nothing new,” Penn State senior defensive end Shaka Toney said of Simmons’ effort against the Spartans. “He’s been a hard worker his whole life… I couldn’t be happier for him. He didn’t get the starting job and he didn’t sulk or complain, he just kept coming into practice every day, mentoring young guys and just made sure that he contributed and maximized his role. He’s going to be my brother for life. Football or no football, he’s going to be a millionaire either way.”
Simmons is the second Penn State player to announce they will not return in 2021. On Sunday, Penn State junior tight end Pat Freiermuth shared he will forgo his remaining eligibility to enter the 2021 NFL draft.
COVID-19 cancelation
Penn State’s Dec. 23 women’s basketball contest at Michigan will not be played this week following COVID-19 concerns within the Wolverines’ program.
Wednesday’s contest marked the second on Penn State’s Big Ten schedule.
“The decision was made by the Michigan Athletic Department in consultation with medical professionals,” Penn State said in a statement. “Both institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify potential rescheduling options later this season.”
The 3-2 Nittany Lions dropped a tightly contested game against Purdue on Sunday by a score of 91-87.
Penn State is scheduled to host No. 14 Maryland on Dec. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.