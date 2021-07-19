By Elton Hayes
CNHI News Service
STATE COLLEGE — A pair of Penn State football players kicked off watch list season as wide receiver Jahan Dotson and safety Jaquan Brisker appeared on two preseason watch lists Monday.
Dotson was named to the Maxwell Award watch list. The Maxwell Award is in its 85th year, and annually it is given “to the outstanding player in college football.” Former Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith, the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner, claimed the Maxwell Award last season.
Dotson posted career-highs in yards receiving (884) and touchdowns (eight). He’s recorded 1,575 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns over this career. Dotson’s six 100-yard games rank eighth all-time among Penn State wide receivers. His eight touchdown receptions in 2020 also ranked eighth all-time for single-season touchdowns.
Dotson recorded five 100-yard games last season, with a season-high 144-yard, three-touchdown contest against Ohio State in Week 3.
Seven Nittany Lions have won the Maxwell Award: quarterback Richie Lucas (1959), offensive lineman Glenn Ressler (1964), defensive tackle Mike Reid (1969), running back John Cappelletti (1973), quarterback Chuck Fusina (1978), quarterback Kerry Collins (1994) and running back Larry Johnson (2002).
Brisker was named to the Bednarik Award watch list. The Bednarik Award is annually given to the nation’s best player on defense.
Brisker thrived during his first year as a starter in 2020. The former Lackawanna College standout recorded 33 solo tackles, which ranked 12th in the Big Ten. His 57 total tackles were 15th best in the conference for defensive backs. He also added six pass deflections which were good enough to rank tied for seventh in the Big Ten.
The Bednarik Award was established in 2005. Former Penn State linebacker Paul Posluszny in 2006 became just the second two-time winner of the award, joining current Northwestern head coach and former linebacker Pat Fitzgerald in the exclusive club.
Tulsa’s Zaven Collins won the Bednarik Award in 2020.
