By Elton Hayes
CNHI News Service
STATE COLLEGE — Just two-and-a-half weeks away from the Nittany Lions’ season opener against Idaho, Penn State coach James Franklin offered a glimpse into the quarterback battle between Sean Clifford and Will Levis.
Franklin met with media members on Wednesday evening following Penn State’s 11th practice of fall camp.
“When it comes to the quarterbacks, we’re going to get through the installs and then go from there,” Franklin said. “We’re evaluating everything. I think Clifford and Levis are doing some really nice things, and the two young kids are starting to get more comfortable, too.”
Franklin said while he’s been pleased with the production at quarterback during camp, neither he nor his staff have had any discussions as to who will ultimately earn the job.
While Penn State's quarterback situation remains murky, the offensive line tasked with keeping either Clifford or Levis upright is beginning to crystallize.
Left tackle Rasheed Walker played in four games last year, and is poised to replace Robert Bates. Franklin said Walker's work against Penn State's talented defensive front has been beneficial.
"Going against the defensive line, specifically, the defensive ends that we have, is nothing but a positive," Franklin said. "Rasheed is doing some really nice things. Will Fries is doing some really good things. Dez (Holmes) has had a great offseason, and that's been a real positive for us. Caedan Wallace (is) a young kid we think highly of (who) is doing some good things, too."
At offensive guard, Franklin said he plans to use a position-by-committee approach.
"At guard, I think you're going to see a rotation," Franklin said. "I think you're going to see all three of those guys play a lot in (Steven) Gonzales and (Mike) Miranda and C.J. Thorpe. We also have to make sure that Miranda has the ability to play center for us, as well."
Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth garnered praise from Nittany Lions tight end coach Tyler Bowen for his progress in the offseason that has spilled over into fall camp. After catching eight touchdowns last year, he's expected to provide a sure-handed valve on offense for whoever wins the quarterback job.
"I firmly believe Pat will pick up where he left off," Bowen said. "Obviously with him, along with the progress of our receivers and things like that, is going to add a number of safety blankets. I think Pat can be a reliable target and continue to improve every week, which he has every day at practice."
Penn State practiced for the first time this season at Beaver Stadium on Sunday. Franklin said he plans to hold three more practices at the stadium during camp.
"There were still some guys where you could tell Beaver Stadium was different for them," Franklin said. "We're going to get in there three more times. We are long and fast on defense. Our length, our athleticism and our speed on defense right now is impressive, but we need to be in that stadium. We still have a lot of young players who haven't played in there. ... But I think it was very valuable."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.