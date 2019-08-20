STATE COLLEGE — Penn State’s women’s soccer team topped all Big Ten programs to check in at No. 1 in the Big Ten Women’s Soccer preseason poll released Monday. Teams were selected by league coaches.
The Nittany Lions have been conference favorites in the poll for 16 consecutive seasons.
Penn State went 9-2 in league play last year, and defeated Minnesota 5-4 in a shootout to win the Big Ten title.
Penn State boasts a Big Ten-best 19 league titles throughout its 25-year history in the conference.
The Nittany Lions ended their season in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals last year after a 1-0 loss to eventual champion Florida State.
Three Nittany Lion players also received accolades yesterday, with selections to the preseason honors list, as goalkeeper Amanda Dennis and defenders Ellie Jean and Kaleigh Riehl were named to the team.
No. 6 Penn State opens its season at home against No. 3 Stanford on Friday.
Elton Hayes covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12
