STATE COLLEGE — It’s no secret that No. 3 Ohio State (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten) boasts one of the country’s most talented rosters. The reigning Big Ten champions opened their season with a convincing 52-17 win against Nebraska.
Ohio State will attempt to grab its 15th consecutive conference win when it visits No. 18 Penn State (0-1, 0-1 Big Ten) at 7:30 tonight (ABC).
Penn State dropped to 0-1 for the first time since the 2015 season after its 36-35 overtime loss at Indiana last week.
The Nittany Lions are winless in three tries against the Buckeyes, their most recent loss being a 28-17 defeat in Columbus last year.
Three Nittany Lions’ keys to victory:
CONTAIN QB JUSTIN FIELDS
In last year’s Ohio State win, Fields passed for 188 yards and two touchdowns and he added another 68 yards rushing on a career-high 21 carries.
Fields, who finished third in Heisman Trophy voting last season, began Year Two at Ohio State in stellar fashion. The junior was 20-of-21 passing for 276 yards with two touchdowns in his team’s win against Nebraska. Fields led the Buckeyes with 54 yards rushing, and he tallied a ground score.
First-year Penn State defensive line coach John Scott Jr. might be new to the Nittany Lions, but he is well-aware of Fields’ abilities.
“I’ve seen several clips last week, even against Nebraska where they had two defenders hanging off of him and they couldn’t stop him and get him down,” Scott said of Fields. “We have to try to do a great job of keeping him boxed in when his read’s not there, and do a great job of getting him on the ground when we get to him.”
The Nittany Lions’ defense last week held Hoosiers’ dual-threat quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to minus-18 yards rushing behind three sacks – two by senior defensive end Shaka Toney and one by redshirt freshman cornerback Joey Porter Jr.
ESTABLISH THEGROUND GAME
Penn State last year ranked fourth in the Big Ten in yards rushing (190.6 yards per game).
The Nittany Lions accumulated 250 yards rushing against the Hoosiers, but quarterback Sean Clifford accounted for 119 of those yards on 17 carries.
With Week 1 starter Noah Cain out with injury for the remainder of the season, Penn State will rely on the contributions of sophomore Devyn Ford and freshmen Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes. Ford is expected to receive most of the snaps.
“(Devyn) could be a starter this whole time, we’re just so deep at running back,” Penn State redshirt junior quarterback Sean Clifford said. “He’s gotten reps. He’s proved to the whole team that he can take on this load, so I’m very confident in Devyn.”
Ford ran for 69 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries last week with a long of 14 yards. Lee and Holmes rushed for 35 and 16 yards, respectively.
“They’re young; they haven’t taken the reps like that, college reps and really practice (reps), much less in a game like this,” Clifford said.
“So it’s just bringing them along and making sure that I’m in their ear constantly pushing them to be the best that they can be.”
Ohio State’s defense yielded 210 yards rushing to the Cornhuskers. Nebraska quarterbacks Adrian Martinez (85 yards, one touchdown) and Luke McCaffrey (80 yards) contributed heavily to the ground game.
LIMIT MENTAL LAPSES
Penn State didn’t do itself any favors last week by committing 10 penalties for 100 yards and three turnovers against Indiana.
Penn State coach James Franklin made note of such during his postgame press conference, and his players echoed his sentiments earlier this week.
“It was very evident after watching the tape how much that swung momentum, and how much they kind of made us beat ourselves,” Clifford said.
“It’s on me. It’s something that I’m going to grow from, but I thought overall that we moved the ball pretty well.”
In addition to the penalties and turnovers, Penn State missed field goals of 25, 47 and 57 yards. The 57-yarder is understandable.
The Nittany Lions’ missed 25-yarder, though, came as time expired in the first half, and it allowed Indiana to enter the break with a 17-7 lead.
Ten of the Hoosiers’ first-half points came off of Penn State turnovers.
Penn State tallied 277 more yards of total offense than the Hoosiers but the Nittany allowed Indiana to drive 75 yards on seven plays over the last 1:20 of regulation to score the tying touchdown and 2-point conversion.
Penn State redshirt sophomore defender Jayson Oweh said that the team will have to play consistent four quarters of football against the Buckeyes this week.
“I feel like if we can keep the intensity, the havoc that we were playing with at a consistent level, we’ll be fine,” Oweh said.
