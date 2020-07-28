By Elton Hayes
CNHI News Service
STATE COLLEGE — A week after Penn State dipped into rival territory to snag class of 2021 linebacker Jamari Buddin (Belleville, Michigan), the Nittany Lions reached into Ohio to land their first class of 2022 verbal commitment.
247Sports-rated four-star wide receiver Kaden Saunders (Westerville, Ohio) on Saturday pledged his commitment via Twitter to play for Penn State in 2022. Saunders holds Power Five offers from Minnesota, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas and other programs.
The 5-foot-10, 172-pound receiver made two official visits to Penn State last season (Oct. 19 and Nov. 16) and he took two unofficial visits to State College on March 16 and May 18 of 2019.
Penn State offered Saunders on March 16, 2019.
According to 247Sports, Terry Smith (assistant head coach/defensive recruiting coordinator/cornerbacks) and Taylor Stubblefield (wide receivers) collaborated on the trail to sign Saunders. The duo also worked together to sign four-star athlete Lonnie White Jr. (Malvern Prep) in May.
Seven months into 2020, Penn State has secured 13 verbal commitments from members of the class of 2021, including six four-star prospects in White, Buddin, offensive tackle Landon Tengwall (Olney, Maryland), safety Jaylen Reed (Detroit), quarterback Christian Veilleux (Potomac, Maryland) and safety Zakee Wheatley (Severn, Maryland).
Penn State boasts the nation’s 26th-ranked 2021 recruiting class (seventh in the Big Ten) according to 247Sports.
