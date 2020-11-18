STATE COLLEGE — Penn State coach James Franklin isn’t ready to name a starting quarterback for this week’s home contest against Iowa (2-2, 2-2 Big Ten).
Three days after Will Levis replaced Sean Clifford during Penn State’s (0-4, 0-4 Big Ten) loss at Nebraska, Franklin and his staff as still evaluating both players.
“We had some conversations about it this weekend with not only the coaching staff but also with Sean and with Will, as well, based on what we’re going to do in practice this week and things like that,” Franklin said on Tuesday.
Clifford, a redshirt junior, was responsible for two turnovers against the Cornhuskers, the second of which was returned for a touchdown as the Nittany Lions trailed 24-3 in the second quarter.
Levis’ entry helped spearhead a second half in which Penn State outscored Nebraska, 17-3. He was 14 of 31 passing for 219 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, and he added another 61 yards rushing on a team-high 18 carries.
The Nittany Lions finished with 501 yards of offense.
“Once you get hit the first time, at least in my opinion, the nerves kind of go away and just goes down to having fun and playing football,” Levis said.
Franklin last week hinted that both quarterbacks would play against the Cornhuskers. Levis said Clifford took most of the practice reps with the first-team offense that week in practice.
While Franklin was hesitant to name this week’s starter, he praised the redshirt sophomore’s performance.
“Will came in and did some good things and put himself in this position, and he’s earned it, no different than Sean had earned the ability to be our starting quarterback last year and our starting quarterback to start the season,” Franklin said. “Will was able to come in and earn (the ability) to be a part of this conversation.”
Through four games, Clifford has passed for 896 yards with nine touchdowns and six interceptions. He also has two fumbles. He threw only seven interceptions in 12 games last season.
“Cliff obviously knew that he wasn’t having his best game, but when he came out he supported Will in whatever he needed to do and whatever helped the team win,” Penn State tight end Pat Friermuth said. “That’s why Cliff’s one of our captains, and that’s why we look up to Cliff as a leader.”
Clifford was named the starter ahead of last year’s season opener against Idaho and has held onto the position since. He’s compiled a 10-6 record as the starter
Levis filled in for Clifford in last year’s regular-season finale against Rutgers as Clifford sat out with an injury.
“I think he did an outstanding job,” Penn State offensive lineman Will Fries said of Levis game against the Cornhuskers. “Will’s always been a leader, a guy with really high character and a guy who everyone respects. When he got in there, we were all right behind him. We were playing as a unit and wanted to have his back.”
