A trio of Penn State senior football players will join head coach James Franklin as Nittany Lion representatives next week at the 2019 Big Ten Media Days in Chicago.
On Monday, the Big Ten Conference announced linebacker Cam Brown, punter/kicker Blake Gillikin and cornerback John Reid will attend the annual media event, which will be held July 18 and 19 at the Hilton Chicago.
Brown started in 12 games last season and accumulated 63 tackles to go with a team-high three forced fumbles. Brown has appeared in 37 games during his Penn State career.
Reid, a fifth-year senior, garnered recognition last year as an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection after finishing his redshirt junior season with 24 total tackles, 10 pass deflections and two interceptions. He redshirted due to injury in 2017 and was nominated at the conclusion of last season as a Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year.
Gillikin is the current all-time Penn State leader in punting average with a 43.3 yards-per-punt average. Last season, his average of 44 yards per punt was a school-best. Gillikin was named a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar on Tuesday after earning a 4.0 grade-point average for the 2018-19 academic year.
Franklin is tentatively expected to be introduced during a morning press conference on July 19, and he will again be available during sessions that afternoon with Brown, Gillikin and Reid.
