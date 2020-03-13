By Elton Hayes
CNHI News Service
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State has indefinitely suspended all athletic-related activities until further notice as the university joins a growing list of schools that have moved to prevent coronavirus outbreaks on their campuses.
Spring practice and pro day were scheduled at Penn State next week, and the Nittany Lions’ annual Blue-White spring football scrimmage was slated for April 18.
“As heartbreaking as this is for our student-athletes, coaches and staff, it is clear that the decision to suspend competition and focus on this worldwide health crisis is the only responsible action,” Penn State A.D. Sandy Barbour said in a statement. “This is an unprecedented situation and is very difficult to navigate and requires us to move forward with an abundance of caution.”
“We are fully supportive and in agreement with the decisions today by the Big Ten and NCAA as the health and welfare of our student-athletes, staff and community is paramount. We know this announcement is disappointing for our student-athletes, and our hearts ache for their lost opportunities. However, we are committed to their continuing education, health, safety and welfare and that of our community.”
This week, fellow Big Ten institutions Ohio State, Michigan and Indiana announced the cancellation of their spring football games.
Thursday’s decision comes a day after PSU moved to implement remote-only courses throughout its 24-school system. During that time, students are encouraged to remain away from their respective institutions.
Earlier Thursday, the Big Ten canceled the remainder of its men’s basketball tournament one day after the tournament opened with four games. Penn State was scheduled to play Indiana tonight in Indianapolis.
The ACC, Pac-12, Big 12 and SEC have also shelved their remaining tournament games. Nine other conferences have canceled their tournaments.
“We have a fiduciary responsibility on our college campuses to make sure that we love, support our student-athletes and take care of them, even at times when they really want to play,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said on Thursday.
