STATE COLLEGE — Penn State defensive tackle Antonio Shelton will serve a one-game suspension for his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Michigan State.
Shelton, a starter, was ejected in the fourth quarter after he appeared to have spit at a Michigan State player.
“Based on the activities in the fourth quarter with Antonio Shelton, he’s been suspended, and we’ll move on from there,” Penn State head coach James Franklin said following Tuesday’s practice.
Shelton will serve his suspension for No. 5 Penn State’s Nov. 9 contest at No. 13 Minnesota. The Nittany Lions are idle this week.
The Nittany Lions will lean on defensive tackles Robert Windsor and PJ Mustipher in Shelton’s absence. Windsor’s accumulated 22 tackles and 2.5 sacks this season, while Mustipher has recorded 21 tackles and one forced fumble.
“We’ve viewed (PJ) basically as a starter for us, anyway,” Franklin said. “We think Rob can handle more reps. We think PJ can handle more reps, and I think that’s how it will play out. We’ll see those guys play a little bit more reps. … We see most of those reps being split up between Rob and P.J.”
Shelton, a redshirt junior, tweeted an apology following the incident.
“I would like to apologize for my actions during tonight’s game,” Shelton’s tweet read. “That was extremely selfish behavior. I misrepresented my coach, my school and my team. That’s not who we are and that’s not who I am. I represent more than myself, this won’t happen again.”
