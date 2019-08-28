STATE COLLEGE — Penn State head coach James Franklin took the podium yesterday afternoon for the first time this season just four days before his No. 15 Nittany Lions host Idaho.
The matchup is the first between both schools.
“If you look at 2016, they had a phenomenal year offensively really across the board,” Franklin said. “(We’re) obviously impressed with their quarterback, Mason Petrino, wide receiver Jeff Cotton and wide receiver Cutrell Haywood.”
After a fall camp of facing each other in scrimmages and practices, Franklin said his players are looking forward to finally seeing a new opponent on Saturday.
“We’re in a good place,” Franklin said. “This is obviously going to be an important week of prep for us, and then go out and play well on Saturday and build confidence. I’m excited about the opportunity and excited about Idaho coming in here.”
Yesterday’s news conference was the first since Franklin dubbed redshirt quarterback Sean Clifford as a starter. Penn State announced the news on Friday, and after observing Clifford and redshirt freshman Will Levis battle throughout camp, Franklin said experience ultimately led to his decision.
“For us, very similar to when we named Trace (McSorley) the starting quarterback, the experience factored in,” Franklin said. “You’ve got an older guy who played in games and really had competed like crazy and had done everything that he needed to do from the time the season ended.”
Penn State sophomore Pat Freiermuth said Clifford’s progression throughout the summer and during fall camp has earned him the trust of his teammates.
Penn State yesterday also debuted its Week 1 depth chart that featured some new faces.
At running back, sophomore Ricky Slade, redshirt sophomore Journey Brown and freshman Noah Cain are all slated as first-teamers.
“We’re going to rotate those guys,” Franklin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.