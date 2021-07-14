STATE COLLEGE — Penn State's 2022 recruiting class received a verbal commitment from Harvard offensive lineman Spencer Rolland on Wednesday. The Minnesota native used Twitter to announce his intention to transfer to Penn State next season.
“After completing my upcoming senior season and graduating from Harvard University in May of 2022, I am excited to commit to Penn State University to continue my academic and athletic pursuits the next two years as a grad transfer,” Rolland said in a note.
Rolland played in 10 games for the Crimson in 2019, and college football analyst Phil Steele tabbed him as a preseason All-Ivy League third-team selection in 2020 before the Ivy League canceled its fall sports season because of the coronavirus.
Rolland is listed at 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds.
His announcement marks the second commitment Penn State has received over the past year from a Harvard offensive lineman. Former Crimson player Eric Wilson signed with Penn State and arrived on campus this summer.
Wilson, a fellow Minnesotan, expressed his excitement about Rolland’s commitment.
“Oh baby the Minnesota Monster is coming!! Minnesota—> Harvard —> Penn State round 2!!” Wilson tweeted on Wednesday.
Penn State’s 2022 recruiting class is shaping up to be the most successful under eight-year Nittany Lions coach James Franklin. Penn State landed a trio of verbal commitments on Independence Day, and the program is ranked second nationally in 247Sports’ class of 2022 recruiting rankings.
