BY ELTON HAYES
STATE COLLEGE — After missing Penn State’s regular-season finale against Rutgers on Nov. 30, quarterback Sean Clifford is in line to make his 11th career start when the Nittany Lions face Memphis in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday.
Clifford suffered a leg injury in the third quarter on Penn State’s Nov. 23 loss at Ohio State. The redshirt sophomore said the time off has aided his recovery efforts.
“I feel good,” Clifford said. “Near the end of the season, I wasn’t playing at the same endurance level, and my speed was not there. It probably mostly started at the Minnesota game and carrying on from there with Indiana and Ohio State, I was battling a lot of pain. It’s not something to harp on.”
Penn State coach James Franklin reiterated his quarterback’s sentiments.
“We expect Sean to be 100 percent,” Franklin said. “He’s not full right now. He’s taking most of the reps but he’s not 100 percent right now, but we anticipate him being 100 percent. He’s better right now than he was at the end of the year, if that makes sense.”
Clifford’s thrown for 2,521 yards and 22 touchdowns against six interceptions this season. He’s added another 374 yards rushing and five scores. Clifford only needs 284 yards passing to eclipse the 3,000-yard mark for his career.
Penn State offensive lineman Will Fries recognized areas beyond the stat sheet in which Clifford has developed throughout the season.
“As a new starter, it’s always a tough position to be in,” Fries said. “But having a veteran O-line group I think definitely helps. We were kind of able to help him ease into that transition. As the season progressed, he did a great job of recognizing coverages and making protection calls. I think he did a tremendous job, and he’s only going to keep getting better.”
Penn State offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez said Clifford’s embraced all facets of his position. Most notably, being an active leader.
“I think the one thing that stood out about him was his vocal leadership,” Gonzalez said. “If we needed to get a rally, all the leaders on the offense would get together, but he would get all the wide receivers, all the running backs, together. He would get us all together and just lead us and be like, ‘Hey, we need to pick it up.’ I think that vocal leadership is very important. Especially for this bowl game (and) for next year.”
Clifford and his teammates on offense will be without former offensive coordinator Ricky Rhane when they play Memphis. Rahne was named head coach at Old Dominion University earlier this month. Penn State tight ends coach Tyler Bowen will direct the Penn State offense during the Cotton Bowl.
“I’m really happy for Coach Rahne,” Clifford said. “Him and I were really close. I would consider him not only a coach and mentor but also a best friend at the same time. Ever since I got here, he took me under his wing, even when he wasn’t coaching quarterbacks. He recruited me in high school and whenever I was struggling in my whole time here, he was always there for me.”
Bowen, who played at the University of Maryland when Franklin was on staff at the school, has received full support and confidence from his players.
“He’s very intelligent,” Gonzalez said. “He’s a good guy. He knows what he’s doing and how to read defenses well. I think he’ll do a really good job filling in for Coach Rahne.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.