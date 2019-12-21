By Elton Hayes
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State has never faced Memphis, but Nittany Lions’ players seem to all share the same impressions of their upcoming Cotton Bowl opponent.
Fast, explosive and dynamic were a few adjectives to describe the Tigers’ offense — which averages 480.7 yards and 40.5 points per game — Friday during Penn State’s Cotton Bowl media day.
“They put receivers in the backfield, they’re running the running back all around, their tight ends are motioning,” Penn State linebacker Cam Brown said. “They run two-tight end packages and can just run the ball right at you. They have a lot going on in their offense, so it’s going to be a good challenge for us. I feel like, as a defense, we’re just going to be about honing in on our keys and our fundamentals.”
The Nittany Lions concluded their State College portion of their bowl practices on Friday before departing for Dallas today. Penn State (10-2) will make its fourth Cotton Bowl visit in school history, while this season marks a program first for Memphis (12-1) in the 84-year-old Texas-based bowl.
It’s also the Nittany Lions’ third New Year’s Six bowl appearance in four seasons.
“It’s really tremendous how far Coach (James) Franklin has brought this program,” Penn State offensive lineman Will Fries said. “From where it was coming off the sanctions, to really building it to a top-tier program. I’m very lucky to be a part of it. All these New Year’s Six bowl games are very special. Not all people get to be a part of it, so it’s really a tremendous honor to be on this team.”
Franklin on Friday said tight ends coach Tyler Bowen will handle offensive coordinator duties for the Cotton Bowl. Former Penn State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ricky Rahne was hired in early December as head coach at Old Dominion University. Franklin didn’t offer a timeline of when he hoped to name Rahne’s replacement.
“Tyler’s done a great job,” Franklin said. “He’s been with me for a long time since he was a player, and (I’m) excited about this opportunity for him.”
Franklin also said Penn State offensive analyst and analytics coordinator Kirk Campbell will coach the quarterbacks against the Tigers.
“We’ve promoted Kirk Campbell for the game on an interim basis to be the quarterbacks coach, and he’ll do a great job,” Franklin said. “Both those guys have very bright futures and the rest of the staff, everybody’s jumping in.”
Memphis, too, will feature coaches debuting in new roles.
Former Tigers coach Mike Norvell was hired as Florida State’s leading man on Dec. 8, prompting Memphis to tab Ryan Silverfield as interim head coach. Memphis lifted the interim tag off Silverfield when it named him head coach on Dec. 13.
“(I) want to congratulate Coach Silverfield on his appointment as the head coach at Memphis,” Franklin said. “Obviously a great opportunity for him and a program that’s done some wonderful things over the last five, six years. He’s got a lot of background, obviously, both in college as an offensive line coach, as well as the NFL. Tremendous opportunity. It’s great when you see people that get promoted from within.”
Franklin updated the status of starting quarterback Sean Clifford, who suffered a leg injury against Ohio State on Nov. 23 and sat out the regular-season finale against Rutgers a week later.
“We expect Sean to be 100 percent,” Franklin said. “He’s not full right now. He’s taking most of the reps but he’s not 100 percent right now, but we anticipate him being 100 percent. He’s better right now than he was at the end of the year, if that makes sense.”
When Penn State takes the field at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 28, precisely one month will have passed since the Nittany Lions last played in a game. While gearing up for a game after a 30-day layoff is akin to beginning a new season, Penn State linebacker Jan Johnson said he and the Nittany Lions’ veteran players have learned to navigate those difficulties.
“I think some of the challenges are that you haven’t played a game or in a game atmosphere for a little bit, which is hard to mimic in practice because it’s just practice,” Johnson said. “Another thing is just making sure that you’re staying focused since there’s so much time… We have a lot of experienced guys on the team, and we’re prepared to handle that and make sure all the young guys are, as well.”
