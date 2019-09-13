STATE COLLEGE — Saturday’s anticipated in-state matchup between the Nittany Lions and Panthers holds special significance for Penn State tight end Nick Bowers.
As a native Pennsylvanian from Kittanning High, Bowers knows of the historical meaning of the game. Plus, being a former Pittsburgh verbal commit gives him a more panoramic view.
“Where I come from, you’re either a Pitt or you’re a Penn State fan,” Bowers said. “When I made that transition from Pitt to Penn State, the coaching staff changed, and I thought I made a great relationship with (James) Franklin, so that’s why I made the flip.”
The rivalry dates back to 1893. Penn State won 32-0 that year. Both programs enjoyed dominant runs in the rivalry’s early years. Penn State won eight of the first 10 games while Pittsburgh went 20-2-12 from 1913 to 1938.
Penn State owns a 52-43-4 series advantage and has won the last two meetings.
Many older fans who will help pack Beaver Stadium on Saturday will bring with them countless memories from the rivalry. The same can’t be said for a number of the players who will take the field. The rivalry had a 16-year hiatus from 2000 to 2016.
Penn State head coach James Franklin was born in Langhorne and played quarterback at East Stroudsburg University. Franklin’s first Penn State-Pittsburgh experience as a coach resulted in a 42-39 loss during a 2016 season where Penn State went on to win the Big Ten championship.
Franklin’s since won two in a row against the Panthers, outscoring the competition 84-20.
“The games have been awesome,” Franklin said. “That first game was an unbelievable game. The environment: I think we had the largest crowd in Heinz Field history for any sporting event, isn’t that correct? I mean, that’s pretty cool. We’ve had environments and crowds here that we have probably two or three times a year, but good, really good.”
The 100th meeting between Penn State and Pittsburgh appears to be last for the foreseeable future. Franklin said while he wouldn’t be opposed to seeing the series reprised, but the Big Ten’s nine-game league schedule would have to be considered.
“You look at a lot of the teams that are playing these historical rivalry games, a lot of those schools and a lot of those conferences are playing eight games, Franklin said. “The SEC is playing eight games. The ACC is playing eight games. That creates some challenges.”
Franklin didn’t rule out the potential of playing the contest at a neutral location.
“I could see us possibly maybe doing a neutral site game with them,” Franklin said. “I think that’s a possibility. You know, we could have discussions. But we’ve got to be creative about it. Again, the challenges with us that have a ninth conference game and them having eight, there’s some problems with home and home.”
Penn State defensive tackle Antonio Shelton grew up in Columbus, Ohio, and played high school football at Westerville-North High. He admitted he’s not too familiar with rivalry having grown up in a different state, but he enjoys the fact he’s a part of it now. While the storylines and excitement surrounding this year’s contest makes for interesting talking points among fans, Shelton said he and his teammates’ primary focus is securing their third win of the season.
“Our goal is to be 1-0 at the end of the game on Saturday,” Shelton said. “Some people will make this game a bigger deal than what it is. Not to say that we’re taking Pitt lightly at all – we treat every opponent the same. We treat Buffalo like we did Idaho. We’re to go to treat Pitt like we did Buffalo. We treat everybody the same way.”
