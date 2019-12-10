STATE COLLEGE — Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne is headed to Old Dominion University as the Monarchs’ new head coach.
Old Dominion introduced Rahne as the third head coach in school history Monday. Rahne replaces 11-year Monarchs coach Bobby Wilder, who resigned earlier this month.
“We are fortunate to have him, and I look forward to the future,” Old Dominion University President John R. Broderick said. “With his strong track record of building offensive success and turning around programs, he is the right person to lead our football team into 2020 and beyond.”
Neither Rahne nor Penn State have offered any indication as to whether he will stay on staff through the Nittany Lions’ Dec. 28 Cotton Bowl contest against Memphis.
Rahne, 39, has served on coach James Franklin’s staff in Happy Valley for six seasons as tight ends coach, quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. He was elevated to offensive coordinator in 2018. Rahne’s and Franklin’s working relationship spans back to the 2000s when both were on staff together at Kansas State.
Rahne spent three seasons with Franklin at Vanderbilt and accompanied Franklin to Penn State when Franklin was named head coach in 2014.
“First, I love Ricky and his family,” Franklin said. “This is a bittersweet moment for our program. I am so incredibly proud of Ricky, and I am super excited for him, his family and Old Dominion. I am forever indebted to Ricky for his loyalty and drive in helping us succeed at Vanderbilt and Penn State.
“Ricky is a rising star in the industry and is built for this opportunity. He is a smart, open-minded and talented coach. His humble leadership style will resonate well with Old Dominion’s leadership and players. I look forward to following his program at Old Dominion.”
In 2018, Rahne’s first season as offensive coordinator, Penn State finished 45th in the FBS in total offense (423 yards per game). The Nittany Lions that year scored 55 touchdowns and averaged 33.8 points per contest.
The Nittany Lions rank 67th nationally this season in total offense with 402.2 yards per game and are tied for 22nd in scoring offense (34.3 points per game). Penn State scored 53 touchdowns during the regular season and averaged 5.94 yards per play.
