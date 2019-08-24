By Elton Hayes
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State’s football program took to Twitter last night to announce redshirt sophomore Sean Clifford will start at quarterback this season.
Penn State’s tweet simply stated, “QB1. @seancliff14 #WeAre,” referring to Clifford’s Twitter handle, and it included summer and fall camp video of the quarterback.
Clifford becomes the first new quarterback to start for Penn State since the 2016 season. He replaces current Baltimore Raven Trace McSorley, who was selected in the sixth round of the NFL draft in April.
“When you’re with a guy for two years, especially a guy like Trace, you learn so much,” Clifford said. “I learned a lot about preparation, not only on the field, but off the field. Preparing for the classroom, preparing for leadership roles, preparing for everything.”
Clifford went 5-of-7 passing last year for 195 yards with two touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 216-pound Clifford was locked in a position battle with redshirt freshman Will Levis this offseason.
As the only quarterback on Penn State’s 2019 roster to have attempted a pass in college, Clifford was the presumed favorite to emerge as Penn State’s starter after former Nittany Lions quarterback Tommy Stevens transferred to Mississippi State in May. Mississippi State named Stevens its starter on Thursday.
Clifford arrived in Happy Valley in 2017 as a four-star recruit out of St. Xavier High in Cincinnati, Ohio. He played in four games as a redshirt freshman last year and was a perfect 5-for-5 in contests against Pittsburgh, Kent State and Illinois. His 95-yard touchdown pass to receiver Daniel George against Kent State set a school record as the longest pass play in program history.
“A lot of people have already seen Sean’s arm,” Penn State senior cornerback John Reid told the Big Ten Network. “I think right now, a lot of people may think he’s mainly just a pocket passer. It’s going to be a surprise when they try to blitz him and he’s able to evade things and still make throws on the run.”
With yesterday’s announcement, Levis appears to have secured the role as Clifford’s back up. Penn State’s depth chart also features freshmen Ta’Quan Roberson (DePaul Catholic High, Orange, N.J.) and Michael Johnson Jr. (Sheldon, Eugene, Ore.) at quarterback.
Penn State opens the season at home against Idaho on Aug. 31.
