STATE COLLEGE — Penn State rose to No. 6 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Sunday.
After beginning the 2021 season ranked No. 19 in the AP Top 25, the Nittany Lions jumped to No. 11 after securing a 16-10 road win against then-No. 12 Wisconsin.
Penn State defeated Ball State, 44-13, in Week 2 to give the program its 300th win at Beaver Stadium which vaulted the Nittany Lions to No. 10 in last week’s AP Top 25.
The Nittany Lions on Sunday also climbed four spots to No. 8 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
This year’s Nittany Lions are the first in school history to earn a win against ranked opponents in the first three weeks of the season. The Nittany Lions host Villanova on Saturday (noon, Big Ten Network).
Including Penn State, six teams from the Big Ten appeared in the AP Top 25 this week: Iowa (No. 5) and Ohio State (No. 10), Wisconsin (No. 18), Michigan (No. 19), Michigan State (No. 20).
Maryland is in the receiving votes category.
Penn State has remaining games against AP-ranked opponents Iowa (Oct. 9), Ohio State (Oct. 30), Michigan (Nov. 13) and Michigan State (Nov. 27).
SEC issues statement
The Southeastern Conference early Sunday morning admitted a mistake was made by members of its crew tasked with officiating Saturday’s primetime showdown between Penn State and Auburn.
Early in the second quarter, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was flagged for intentional grounding following a play on first down. On the following play, the Nittany Lions earned a 5-yard gain, but officials incorrectly put Penn State at fourth down and not third down as the play ended.
“At 11:45 in the 2nd quarter, Penn State throws an incomplete pass that was judged to be Intentional Grounding,” the conference said in the statement. “The crew’s enforcement of the penalty erroneously set the down to 3rd; the correct down should have been 2nd. The replay booth was consulted to confirm the down prior to the punt. The replay booth had the down as 4th down as well… The error was discovered during the media timeout that followed the punt and by rule it could not be corrected at that time.”
When asked about the call following his team’s win, Penn State coach James Franklin was careful to not criticize the crew while offering a diplomatic explanation.
“I talked to all of them,” Franklin said. “They all agreed on the call and so did the replay. They all agreed. and I kept bringing them over and saying it’s not accurate. I don’t know what else I can tell you, but they all concurred with the officials. They got the headset, they talked to each other, they all agreed. They ran it by replay, they agreed as well. I don’t know what else I can do or what else I can say.”
