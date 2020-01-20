STATE COLLEGE — Penn State coach Pat Chambers maintained his optimism over the last week and a half.
As the Nittany Lions suffered losses to Rutgers, Wisconsin and Minnesota during that span, Chambers reiterated that his players’ shots would eventually fall, and the tide would turn in their favor.
Saturday, Penn State got the tonic it needed.
Penn State shot 53.7 percent from the field to snap a three-game losing skid with a 90-76 win over No. 21 Ohio State in front of 14,785 fans at the Bryce Jordan Center.
“I’m proud of my team,” Chambers said. “It’s tough in this league this year. And obviously, we had a little bit of a losing streak there, and you never want one (loss) to lead to two and two to lead to three. I was really proud of them because they didn’t look back.”
The win not only stabilized Penn State’s (13-5, 3-4 Big Ten) season, but it also avenged the Nittany Lions’ 32-point loss to Ohio State (12-6, 2-5 Big Ten) on Dec. 4.
“We didn’t even talk about it,” Chambers said. “What’s in the past is in the past. We’re two different teams right now on Jan. 18, and we have to come out and be ourselves. We have to compete and do what Penn State basketball does. It wasn’t about Ohio State. I did not even bring up that loss.”
Penn State’s Lamar Stevens finished with a game-high 24 points despite logging just 22 minutes due to foul trouble. Stevens finished with four fouls. The senior scored his 1,000th career point in Big Ten play with a 3-pointer early in the first half. Stevens joined Talor Battle as Nittany Lions to score 1,000 points during their Big Ten careers.
“It’s a blessing just to be able to play in this league for so long and to have the ability to play every night against great teams,” Stevens said. “I’m honored, but that’s a cool milestone, but I’m more worried about the team just getting these wins and preparing to go on a great run.”
Penn State only trailed the Buckeyes for 26 seconds.
Penn State connected on 6 of its 13 first-half 3-point attempts to carry a 15-point lead into the half. The Nittany Lions finished 9-of-19 (47.4 percent) from behind the arc.
Myreon Jones 2-of-4 from 3-point territory, while Seth Lundy went 3-of-6.
Jones finished with 20 points, and Lundy added 12.
“(Seth) is shooting the ball particularly well right now,” Chambers said. “He was 3-of-6, and he hit some big ones in that first half for us. I think he had one in the second half when they were coming back a little bit, especially with Lamar being in foul trouble.”
After receiving scoring contributions from just four players in last week’s loss to Wisconsin, nine Nittany Lions scored on Saturday.
The Buckeyes entered the weekend matchup ranked fifth in the Big Ten in field-goal percentage, but slumped early and often against the Nittany Lions. They had scoring droughts of 4:33 and 4:09 in the first half, and went on scoring lulls of 4:19 and 3:04 in the second half.
Ohio State shot 23-of-54 (43 percent) from the field.
Duane Washington Jr. led the Buckeyes with 20 points, while Kaleb Wesson finished with 19.
“I thought they full rotated a few times on Kaleb (Wesson),” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. “I thought they trapped him and dug out some of his balls. But it was more or less how we expected them to play. We just didn’t handle it particularly well in the first seven minutes.”
The Nittany Lions forced 13 turnovers which they converted into 19 points.
Penn State’s Myles Dread emerged from a recent scoring slump that saw him go scoreless in games against Rutgers, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Dread scored 10 points and grabbed four rebounds.
Dread’s first basket of the afternoon was met by a rousing applause from the Penn State fans who packed the Bryce Jordan Center.
“I think for him, it was about his defending and rebounding,” Chambers said of Dread. “When he focuses on other things other than his shooting, I think the ball’s going to go in the basket for him. It was nice to see him get to the free-throw line. It’s unfortunate that he ended up missing one because he was 100 percent for the year. But as soon as that ball was reversed to him, I knew it was going in. There was no thought process in it at all.”
Penn State visits No. 19 Michigan (11-6, 2-4 Big Ten) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
