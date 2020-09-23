By Elton Hayes
CNHI News Service
STATE COLLEGE — After enjoying two bye weeks during the 2019 season, Penn State will go without one this year.
Beginning Oct. 24 with a trip to Indiana, Penn State will embark on a fall schedule that will see the Nittany Lions play nine opponents in nine weeks.
While the condensed schedule won’t allow room for a weekly breather, Penn State coach James Franklin said it offers its benefits.
“I think one of the advantages of this year not counting from an eligibility standpoint is you don’t have to worry about the redshirt guys only playing four games,” Franklin said last week when speaking with reporters.
Previously established NCAA rules stated football student-athletes can play in up to four games without it affecting their eligibility. Because of the global health crisis, however, the association eased those rules last month when it allowed an extra season of eligibility for student-athletes, regardless of if they play this season.
For Penn State, along with 13 other Big Ten teams that will also go without a bye week this season, the NCAA’s concession provides the flexibility needed for the nine-week grind.
The Big Ten has perhaps the most rigid coronavirus safety protocols in college athletics. Conference players will be tested daily for COVID-19, and the Big Ten will monitor team and local positivity rates when determining whether or not to pause team activities.
“All COVID-19 positive student-athletes will have to undergo comprehensive cardiac testing to include labs and biomarkers, ECG, Echocardiogram and a Cardiac MRI. Following cardiac evaluation, student-athletes must receive clearance from a cardiologist designated by the university for the primary purpose of cardiac clearance for COVID-19 positive student-athletes,” The Big Ten said in a statement. “The earliest a student-athlete can return to game competition is 21 days following a COVID-19 positive diagnosis.”
While the ability to deploy extra depth without having to worry about burning a year of eligibility will prove beneficial when it comes to managing player workloads this fall, it will also be necessary should Penn State find itself without players who test positive for COVID-19 and are unable to play.
“It opens your roster to allow you to play more people, which I think you may need based on opt outs, you may need based on quarantine or whatever it may be,” Franklin said. “Not having a bye week and going nine straight weeks, those things help.”
Penn State signed a 27-member 2020 class earlier this year. The class ranked 15th nationally and third in the Big Ten according to 247Sports. The group included 11 four-star prospects amongst others who could receive a healthy amount of playing time this fall.
This season presents Franklin and his assistants with one unlike they’ve ever seen. They’ll adjust and adapt accordingly. While the 2020 season will be abbreviated, for Franklin, the focus lies on his players and making sure each of them gain the most they can by playing it.
“It’s totally about the players,” Franklin said. “It’s an opportunity for some of them to create value for themselves, it’s about them having an opportunity to go play in the NFL,” Franklin said. “It’s about the opportunity to compete for championships, but it’s totally about the players. It starts and ends with those guys, and specifically, the seniors.”
