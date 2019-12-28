DALLAS — Just a few inches separated Penn State coach James Franklin and Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield at the Omni Dallas hotel podium on Friday morning.
The intertwined, silver Cotton Bowl trophy served as the divider on the dais. Franklin, at one point, jokingly tugged the hardware in his direction as Silverfield responded to a question.
“The trophy is pretty cool,” Franklin said, “and we sure would like to take that back to Happy Valley.”
Although Franklin and Silverfield enter today’s Cotton Bowl at different points of their careers, their objective this week remains the same.
Penn State returns to the Cotton Bowl for the first time since 1974 on the heels of a 10-2 regular season. Saturday’s New Year’s Six contest is the Nittany Lions’ third in four years.
Today marks Silverfield’s first game as the coach of Memphis. Silverfield was named interim head coach earlier this month after Mike Norvell departed for Florida State. Memphis removed the interim tag from Silverfield on Dec. 13.
Silverfield, who served as an offensive line coach and deputy head coach under Norvell, said the last month has been a whirlwind.
“A lot of sleepless nights just with the transition,” Silverfield said. “We feel very fortunate to (have) played a great Cincinnati team for our championship game, and it was really that Saturday night that I was named the interim head coach. For me, it was just moving this program and keeping afloat the right way.”
The Cotton Bowl pits Penn State against Memphis for the first time.
Memphis earned the American Athletic crown this season with its 29-24 win against Cincinnati in the AAC championship game on Dec. 7. The victory, which extended the Tigers’ win streak to seven games, was the second in as many weeks for the Tigers over the Bearcats.
“One of the things I thought was more impressive is this Memphis group having to play Cincinnati the last game of the regular season and then have to play them the very next week in the championship game, and find a way to beat a very good Cincinnati team two weeks in a row, which is really hard to do,” Franklin said. “Not only to beat the same opponent twice in the same season but in back-to-back weeks.”
Memphis boasts the nation’s eighth-best scoring offense at 40.5 points per game. The Tigers average 480.7 yards per contest, 10th in the nation. Memphis has scored 40 or more points in eight of its 13 games.
Memphis’ offensive success this season has comes from a multi-pronged attack.
Running back Kenneth Gainwell has rushed for 1,512 yards (108 yards per game) and 12 touchdowns. Wide receiver Damonte Coxie has 1,289 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns. Quarterback Brady White has thrown for 3,793 yards and 35 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.
Silverfield acknowledged the 13 defenses the Tigers have faced this year but said he believes the Nittany Lions’ defensive unit will be the best one his team has played all season.
“Their front seven is phenomenal,” Silverfield said. “Their back-end guys play well. They’ve got first-rounders up front. They have got an All-American linebacker; all their linebackers are great players. Their back-end can run; they can cover. It’s going to be a challenge.”
Penn State’s defense is allowing 14.1 points per game (seventh in the nation), and it’s been formidable against the run, as it ranks fifth the nation in rush defense (97.7 yards per game). The Nittany Lions, however, have proven vulnerable against productive passing offenses. They’re yielding 232.5 yards passing to opponents, which ranks 76th in the nation.
“You look at how many points that they have been able to score all season against really good defenses, how explosive they are at the wide receiver position, how explosive and productive they’ve been at the running back position with a really nice one-two punch that they have back there, as well,” Franklin said of Memphis. “So all the wonderful things (Silverfield) said about our defense I appreciate, but we also know we have a tremendous challenge with their offense and what they’ve been able to do, not only this year but over the last four years.”
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is expected to return to the offense after missing the regular-season finale against Rutgers with a leg injury. The Nittany Lions have elevated tight ends coach Tyler Bowen to the role of offensive coordinator for the Cotton Bowl after former offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne was named the coach at Old Dominion University earlier this month.
On Thursday, Penn State announced Kirk Ciarrocca as Rahne’s replacement. Ciarrocca, a Lewisberry native, spent the last three seasons in the same capacity at Minnesota.
Ciarrocca arrived in Dallas this week, and has spent time with Franklin evaluating the team.
“We were able to get him here for a couple of days,” Franklin said. “And I do think there will be value that shows up for us during the spring as well as in the summer and going into next year. It gets us a few days’ head start.”
