By Elton Hayes
CNHI News Service
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State added its second in-state 2022 commitment on Friday when offensive tackle Drew Shelton, a junior at Downingtown West, pledged to play for the Nittany Lions.
The 6-foot-5, four-star offensive lineman announced his decision on Twitter.
“I’M STAYING HOME!” Shelton tweeted.
Penn State offered Shelton on May 11.
Friday’s commitment gives Penn State two from the Keystone State, as three-star quarterback Beau Pribula (Central York High) on Aug. 3 offered his verbal to the Nittany Lions.
The highly-sought Shelton boasts many high-profile college suitors including Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Michigan, Florida, Arizona State and other Power Five programs.
247Sports ranks Shelton as the 13th-best offensive tackle nationally, and the outlet lists him as the fourth-best overall prospect in Pennsylvania.
Friday’s announcement comes on the heels of Shelton receiving offers from Stanford, Florida and Minnesota in August.
Shelton’s commitment gives Penn State five from the class of 2022.
Ohio wide receiver Kaden Saunders (four-star) on July 25 became the first to commit from the 2022 class, and Wisconsin tight end Jerry Cross (four-star) joined the 2022 class three days later.
Georgia tight end Holden Staes (four-star) offered his verbal on Aug. 13.
As of Friday, Penn State boasts the second-best 2022 class in the Big Ten, trailing only Ohio State. Nationally, Penn State ranks third in 2022 recruiting behind Ohio State and 2019 national champion LSU.
