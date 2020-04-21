A bit of normalcy will consume the sports world this week as the 2020 NFL draft will commence on Thursday.
The three-day event was originally scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, but league brass opted for a virtual draft format amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
“Because of these circumstances, clubs have been advised to prepare to conduct the 2020 Draft entirely outside of their facilities and in a fully virtual format, with club personnel in separate locations and able to communicate with one another and draft headquarters by phone or internet,” the NFL said in a statement. “We have reviewed this matter in the past few days with both the competition committee and CEC, and this will confirm that clubs will conduct their draft operations remotely, with club personnel separately located in their homes.”
A handful of Penn State standouts are expected to hear their names called — albeit virtually — over the course of the three-day draft. Here are the five Nittany Lions expected to be draft, along with analysis from draft experts.
1. Yetur Gross-Matos, defensive end, junior
Gross-Matos largely grades out as a first-round prospect by most draft analysts, and he is slated to be selected at the back half of the round. Yahoo pegs Gross-Matos as the 25th pick to the Minnesota Vikings.
“Minnesota is in a strange place now, not exactly loading up for a big run this coming season but not exactly in rebuild mode either,” Yahoo wrote. “So filling a big need with a pass rusher still feels like a possibility here, with Gross-Matos able to make his impact felt immediately in passing situations while he develops even more as a run defender.”
ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has the junior going to Tennessee as the 29th selection, while NBC Sports’ Peter King believes Gross-Matos could end up in Seattle as the 27th pick.
2. KJ Hamler, wide receiver, redshirt sophomore
For the last two seasons, Hamler led Penn State’s passing attack as its leading receiver. Kiper projects Hamler will go to Chicago as the 50th pick in the second round.
3. Cam Brown, linebacker, senior
Sporting News projects Brown to be selected in the fourth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars via a draft-day trade with Denver, which originally got the pick from San Francisco. Brown capped his senior season with 72 tackles, including 10 in Penn State’s Oct. 10 win against Michigan. 4. Robert Windsor, defensive tackle, senior
Windsor was one of five Penn State invitees to the combine last month where he measured at 6-4 and 290 pounds. Windsor posted 4.9 in the 40-yard dash along with a 4.44 shuttle time.
5. John Reid, cornerback, senior
Reid landed at No. 99 on NFL media analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s top 150 prospects in this year’s draft. WalterFootball.com has the Pittsburgh Steelers selecting Reid in the seventh round, writing, “I imagine the Steelers will want to address their cornerback depth at some point.”
Reid logged 40 starts during his college career and missed the 2017 season with an injury. His 37 passes defending rank 11th all-time at Penn State. Reid posted 37 tackles, eight pass breakups and two interceptions as a senior.
