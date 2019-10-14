James D. Karr, 72, of New Castle passed away the morning of Oct. 8, 2019, at UPMC Jameson Hospital. Born on July 27, 1947, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, he was a son of Clarence and Arlene (Krohn) Karr, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kathleen L. (Zarder) Karr, …