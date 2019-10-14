By Elton Hayes
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Penn State defensive line coach Sean Spencer pulled PJ Mustipher close in the third quarter and offered a simple message to his defensive tackle.
Penn State nursed a 1-point lead over Iowa, and its offense had just punted after a four-play drive. But before Spencer sent his unit onto the field, he had a request for Mustipher.
“He came up to me and said, ‘I need you to make a play,’” Mustipher said. “I said, ‘I got you, coach. And it was as simple as that. He can count on me because he’s coached me hard. He’s forced me to be perfect in all of my execution.”
Geno Stone, a junior defensive back and New Castle High graduate, made six tackles for the Hawkeyes. Stone had three solo stops and assisted on three others.
On the fourth play of the drive, Mustipher and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos collapsed on Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson. The football dropped to the turf and was recovered by Nittany Lions linebacker Jan Johnson.
Penn State netted a field goal off the turnover, and the Nittany Lions held on to beat Iowa 17-12 on Saturday night at Kinnick Stadium.
The Nittany Lions improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in Big Ten contests, and the win was Penn State’s sixth consecutive against the Hawkeyes.
On an evening when Penn State’s offense struggled to find consistency, the defense again did its part to keep the Nittany Lions’ undefeated season intact. Iowa out-gained Penn State 356 to 294 on offense.
Penn State extended its opponents’ first-quarter scoring drought to six games, and the defensive unit held Iowa to just 70 yards rushing. The Hawkeyes entered Saturday’s contest averaging 174.2 yards rushing per game.
Nittany Lions safety Jaquan Brisker intercepted Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley in the fourth quarter to set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Noah Cain that put Penn State ahead 17-6.
Mustipher said the blueprint for Penn State’s dominance on defense has been months in the making.
“When you come out there during summer workouts, you watch us work out at a high level,” Mustipher said. “There are guys who are competing every day. But it’s what we do after those workouts that separates us as a defense. We’re out there on the field, and the defensive backs are getting work with the wideouts. The defensive linemen are getting work with offensive linemen, and we’re going to watch film.”
The Penn State defense has yet to allow more than 14 points for the sixth consecutive week.
Penn State-Iowa meetings in recent history have been back-and-forth affairs. The Nittany Lions won the last two contests by a combined eight points. Saturday followed the same theme.
Iowa held Penn State scoreless in the first quarter for the first time this season. The Nittany Lions led 7-6 at halftime.
“I’m really proud of my guys,” Penn State head coach James Franklin said. “We went on the road and won in a really tough place to play, a place where it’s tough to win on the road. You look over the last three, four years, the number of people that they’ve upset at home in a night game at this place.”
Penn State tallied its first touchdown on a 22-yard pass from quarterback Sean Clifford to receiver KJ Hamler, who went airborne and hurdled himself into the end zone. Hamler landed awkwardly on his shoulder and neck but popped up from the turf and remained in the game.
“I read the defense to see the coverage, and I made the right read,” said Hamler, who finished with 61 yards receiving. “When I caught the ball, I didn’t expect all that space… I basically took flight. I wasn’t thinking at all, I was just trying to help out the team.”
All four of Penn State’s running backs (Journey Brown, Ricky Slade, Noah Cain and Devyn Ford) played by the second quarter. Brown received the start and finished with 16 yards on four carries.
True freshman Noah Cain ran for 102 yards on 22 carries. He broke the 100-yard threshold for the second straight week, as he tallied 105 against Purdue. Cain’s 22 carries were also the most by a Penn State back this season.
Cain had 15 carries in the fourth quarter.
“I do think Noah is a down-hill guy,” “Very little indecision. He sticks his foot in the ground, he gets downhill and he’s always falling forward. We went into this knowing he was going to be our four-minute back, and he continues to do great things. I’m really proud of him, I’m proud of our offensive line.”
Penn State hosts No. 16 Michigan at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday in a contest that carries Big Ten East division implications. The Wolverines have won four of the last five meetings, including a 42-7 victory in Ann Arbor last season. Penn State, however, defeated Michigan 42-13 in 2017, the last time the teams met at Beaver Stadium.
Saturday’s win was not only Franklin’s 75th career victory as a head coach, it also clinched bowl eligibility for the Nittany Lions.
“We know what we are, and we know what we’re capable of,” Penn State linebacker Cam Brown said. “This was just another show to show we can do it.”
