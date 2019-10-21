STATE COLLEGE — Sean Clifford and KJ Hamler tested the deep ball early against the Michigan secondary, but the quarterback-receiver duo came up just short on their attempts.
Leading by seven points in the fourth quarter after watching a three-score lead dwindle, Clifford rifled a pass to Hamler, which the speedy receiver turned into an 8-yard gain on third down.
One play later, Clifford and Hamler connected on a long-distance, 53-yard play that resulted in Penn State’s final touchdown that ultimately sealed the Nittany Lions’ 28-21 win against No. 16 Michigan Saturday night at Beaver Stadium.
Right after Clifford took a knee on the final play of the game, the redshirt sophomore sprinted the sideline, flailed his arms and yelled toward his bench.
Clifford finished 14 of 25 passing for 185 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He’ll carry 1,742 yards passing and 16 touchdowns into next week’s road game at Michigan State.
The win improved No. 7 Penn State to 7-0 (4-0 in Big Ten) and avenged last year’s 42-7 loss in Ann Arbor. It also dropped Michigan (5-2, 3-2) head coach Jim Harbaugh to 0-8 in road games against AP Top 25 opponents.
Last week at Iowa, it took Clifford 18 minutes to record his first completion of the contest. On Saturday, he needed just six passes to throw his 14th touchdown of the season. Clifford tossed back-to-back completions on Nittany Lions’ second drive to set up a 17-yard scoring throw to tight end Pat Freiermuth.
The touchdown was Freiermuth’s fourth of the year.
While the Clifford-to-Freiermuth score gave Penn State its first points of the night, the play just before it made the scoring connection possible.
Facing second-and-nine from the Penn State 46-yard line, Clifford launched a pass to Jahan Dotson, who hauled in the football over his shoulder and pulled it in as he ran out of bounds.
Dotson finished with 37 yards.
Clifford two drives later again displayed his accuracy with a well-executed timing throw to Hamler. As the quarterback’s pass sailed toward the back left side end zone, Hamler shook his defender just enough to freeze him and create separation. Hamler raced toward the end zone, snagging the football for the score.
Hamler finished the game with 108 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Clifford targeted Hamler seven times.
Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons single-handedly disrupted the Wolverines offense in the first half. Parsons recorded eight first-half tackles (four solo). He finished with a career-high 14 total tackles.
Michigan gained 187 yards (122 passing, 65 rushing) in the first half.
Wolverines running back Zach Charbonnet scored a 12-yard run late in the first half. Charbonnet’s touchdown was just the second rushing score allowed by Penn State’s defense all year.
Hamler opened the third quarter with a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, but the play was called back due to two holding penalties on the Nittany Lions.
Similar to Penn State’s last home game against Purdue – a 35-7 Penn State win – the Nittany Lions’ offense disappeared for most of the second half. And unlike Purdue, which played that Oct. 5 contest with more than a handful of new starters, Michigan’s offense possessed more of a pulse. The Wolverines outgained the Nittany Lions 114 to 16 in the third quarter and 230 to 80 in the second half.
Penn State running back Noah Cain tallied 13 yards on the first play from scrimmage to begin the third quarter, but the Nittany Lions managed just three more yards during the 15-minute period.
Charbonnet scored another 12-yard touchdown in the third quarter, as he accumulated 45 yards in the period.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson threw for 276 yards, matching a season-high. The Wolverines senior passed for 276 yards against Rutgers on Oct. 5. Patterson scored a 1-yard touchdown on a quarterback sneak early in the fourth quarter to bring the Wolverines within seven points of tying the score at 28.
Michigan fell just shy of tying the score in the fourth quarter when receiver Ronnie Bell dropped a pass from Patterson in the end zone on fourth down.
Penn State was able to consume the last 2:01 off the clock with six plays to preserve the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.