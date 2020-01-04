Penn State hires Phil Trautwein as offensive line coach

BY ELTON HAYES
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State on Friday named Phil Trautwein as its new offensive line coach.
The school on Tuesday announced it wouldn’t renew the contract of former offensive line coach Matt Limegrover.
Trautwein for the last two seasons coached Boston College’s offensive line.
“We are thrilled to welcome Phil and his family to Penn State,” Penn State coach Franklin said in a statement. “Phil has had success at the highest level as a player, winning two national championships at Florida and spending four seasons in the NFL.
“He is a rising star in our profession and has had success in developing tremendous offensive linemen during his time at Boston College with nine players earning All-ACC honors in two seasons.”
Boston College currently ranks fourth in FBS in sacks allowed, as the unit surrendered 13 in 13 contests.
The Eagles also rank eighth in FBS in yards rushing. Boston College accumulated 253.2 yards per game and tallied 27 rushing touchdowns during the season.
Five Boston College offensive linemen this season earned accolades as All-ACC selections.
Trautwein, a Voorhees, New Jersey, native, played at the University of Florida and won a national championship in 2007 and 2009.
Following college, he played professionally for the St. Louis Rams, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints and San Diego Chargers.
Trautwein began his coaching career in 2013 at Boston College as a graduate assistant. In 2016, he joined Davidson College’s coaching staff as a tight ends coach/special teams coordinator.
“Growing up in New Jersey, I was always a fan of Penn State,” Trautwein said in a statement. “It was the best academic and athletic university in the country then, and it remains so today. My family and I are grateful Coach Franklin has given us the opportunity to join the outstanding staff he’s assembled. I could not be more excited to continue building the best offensive line in the country, and to help bring championships to Happy Valley.”
