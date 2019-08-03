By Elton Hayes
CNHI News Service
Penn State graduate Ally McHugh is the owner of two Phillips 66 National Championships.
Three days after placing sixth in the 400-meter medley (4:38.34) during the FINA World Championships in Korea, McHugh swam an 8:26.04 in the 800-meter freestyle on Wednesday to claim the gold medal in the Phillips 66 National Championships in Palo Alto, California.
With only a few days — and thousands of miles traveled — McHugh didn’t have much time to prepare physically and emotionally for nationals.
“It was definitely a little different,” McHugh said. “I didn’t know how it would go, based on the traveling and coming back from worlds. It was my first race and (I didn’t) have many days to get used to the time change. I didn’t know how the jet lag would go.”
Once she got into the pool, the rest was second nature.
“I felt really good and felt like myself again doing freestyle,” she said. “I haven’t felt that way in a while, so I was really excited about how it felt and how I swam. That was my race plan, and I was excited that I could do that again and get faster at the end and get my hand on the wall.”
Last year, McHugh won a gold medal in the 400-meter individual medley at nationals.
McHugh not only battled seven competitors on Wednesday, but she also tussled with the fatigue that accompanied crossing numerous time zones on her flight from Korea to San Francisco.
“I kind of did Monday twice,” McHugh said with a laugh. “We left Korea on Monday and traveled that whole day, and when we got back into the U.S. Monday again at 11 a.m. So that was a little bit crazy — 40 hours traveling — but it’s been good. I think I’m finally adjusting back to the time change, getting better each day.”
Once back stateside, McHugh turned to a tried-and-true method to assist with her recovery and preparation for her upcoming meet.
“A lot of it was just getting some sleep,” she said. “Sleep is like the biggest thing for recovery, so as soon as I landed, I went and took a nap, and then I came to the pool, flushed out a little bit, and then just tried to get as much sleep as I could each night.”
As a member of Team USA, McHugh said there’s a camaraderie established between teammates. She mentioned the honor she feels each time she dons her Team USA gear when abroad.
“I think it’s the biggest honor,” McHugh said. “Our captains at worlds — Allison Schmitt and Leah Smith — said it so well, ‘Every time you put the cap on and race, the honor of representing the United States is the biggest honor you could ever imagine in this sport.’
“I think that really put it into perspective for me being there with everyone and seeing how well we did at that meet. Just putting the cap on just kind of gives you chills and makes you realize, ‘Wow. I’m doing this for the country.’ It’s an amazing experience and an honor to do it.”
McHugh graduated this spring, but not before she brought Penn State its first swimming national championship in March when she earned gold in the 1650 freestyle at the NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships in Austin, Texas. McHugh was named Penn State’s female athlete of the year in June.
Penn State swimming and diving coach Tim Murphy wasn’t able to attend McHugh’s events in Korea and California, but he’s kept a close eye on his former pupil during her nascent professional career.
“I give Ally the credit for being willing to make the choices and set her priorities as such where she could excel at the level she has, and probably more important, set her up for what’s coming this next year,” Murphy said. “I know a goal of hers is to be on the Olympic team, and not just being on the Olympic team but to go to the Olympics and stand on the award stand and represent the United States of America. She’s done that a couple times now internationally, but that would certainly be the top of the mountain for her.”
McHugh trains at the University of Wisconsin, and once nationals conclude, she’ll head there for another two weeks before taking some time off for the summer.
In years past, the end of summer for McHugh signaled a return to campus for life as a student-athlete. She is still getting used to the fact that she is now a full-time, professional swimmer.
“I don’t think it’s really hit me yet,” McHugh said. “I graduated in May, and even when I was in school at Penn State, the summers were really just for swimming. So I think once the fall rolls around, it will be a little bit different and it will be a little bit more on an adjustment because I won’t be in classes — it will just be training.
“I think I’ll feel a bit more of that transition in that aspect of it in the fall. But the summer has been good. It’s just been nice focusing on training and getting used to a new team and meeting some new coaches, in addition to the one I’m training with.”
