STATE COLLEGE — Penn State held its first White Out game in 2004, 10 seasons before James Franklin took over as head coach of the Nittany Lions. On Saturday, Franklin will coach his sixth White Out contest.
The spectacle draws more than 100,000 fans decked out in all-white attire to Beaver Stadium, and the special designation game is met by an electric atmosphere.
Even Franklin said he can’t help but be amazed by the energy the tradition generates.
“I tell people, literally, I’ll have that eight seconds where I’m standing there in the tunnel and you see it and you hear it, but you literally feel it,” Franklin said on Tuesday.
No. 7 Penn State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) hosts No. 16 Michigan (5-1, 3-1 Big Ten) at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday for the annual event Michigan enters this weekend’s matchup on a three-game win streak.
Inconsistent play this season has plagued the Wolverines. They needed double overtime to defeat Army in Week 2, and Wisconsin handed them first loss in mid-September.
Still, Franklin is aware of his opponent’s talent.
“There’s a bunch of guys that we could list off, a bunch of offensive linemen, a bunch of receivers, a bunch of experienced, talented guys,” Franklin said. “As everybody knows, they’ve recruited very well there for a long time.”
Franklin is 1-3 against Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. He guided the Nittany Lions to a 43-12 win in 2017, the last time the two teams met in State College in the White Out.
Saturday’s contest brings Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis back to Happy Valley for the first time since 2017. Gattis served as wide receivers coach, passing game coordinator and offensive recruiting coordinator at Penn State for three seasons. Gattis was also on Franklin’s staff at Vanderbilt. In 2018, he was Alabama’s co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.
“Everybody knows that we were together for a long time,” Franklin said. “Josh was with me at Vanderbilt for two years and then here at Penn State and did a fantastic job. I want to thank Josh for the job that he did when we were together, and again, very, very happy for him and his family.”
Penn State’s defense last week held its opponent to under 14 points for the sixth straight game. The Nittany Lions also recorded two sacks to raise their season’s total to 27. A challenge for the unit this week will be penetrating the Wolverines offensive line to get to Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson. The Wolverines have allowed 11 sacks.
“They want to take you and drive you down the field,” Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said of Michigan’s offensive line. “They’re physical, and they’re violent. It’s going to be a great test for our interior but all across the board. They have a very good line, and we saw that last year.”
Franklin expects Michigan’s Don Brown-led defense to be formidable. While the Wolverines on offense has underperformed – No. 84 in FBS in total offense and No. 111 in red-zone scoring – the same can’t be said of the defense.
Michigan averages 3.1 sacks per game (No. 18 in FBS), and it’s allowing 283.3 yards per game to opposing offenses.
“It’s hard to give him enough credit for what he’s done over his career, and specifically what he’s been able to do at Michigan,” Franklin said of Brown. “Statistically, they’ve been one of the better defenses in the country since he’s arrived. He did the same thing when he was at Boston College before that. He’s just done a great job.”
On Sunday, ESPN’s College GameDay announced State College as its location for this week’s Saturday morning show. The announcement marks the first time in school history College GameDay has visited Penn State for three consecutive seasons.
“We’ve had it three years in a row,” Franklin said. “Pretty special, and (we’re) very appreciative. I also know it’s not just what we do on the field. It’s when ESPN and College GameDay come, how our staff treats them, how our communications staff and marketing staff (treats them), and how organized we are and how we have things set up.”
