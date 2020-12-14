By Elton Hayes
CNHI News Service
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State will host Illinois at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday as part of Big Ten Champions Week.
The Nittany Lions (3-5 overall, 3-5 conference) are coming off a 39-24 win over Michigan State.
Saturday’s game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.
The Week 9 crossover game between the East and West Divisions was first announced earlier this season. In addition to the Big Ten Championship Game featuring East champ Ohio State and West champ Northwestern, other week nine games include: Nebraska at Rutgers, Purdue at Indiana, Minnesota at Wisconsin, Michigan at Iowa and Michigan State at Maryland.
Illinois (2-5, 2-5 Big Ten) on Sunday fired five-year head coach Lovie Smith after a 17-39 resume with the program. Smith in 2007 guided the Chicago Bears to Super Bowl XLI.
Penn State carries a three-game win streak into Saturday’s clash against the Fighting Illini. The Nittany Lions also defeated Michigan and Rutgers during the win streak.
Illinois opened the season on a two-game losing streak before earning its first win on Nov. 24 against Rutgers. Illinois picked up its second win of the season a week later against Minnesota but has gone winless in its past two games.
