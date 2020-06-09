Penn State’s football program on Thursday signaled a move toward readying for the 2020 football season as it announced a ‘phased return’ to football which includes bringing 75 players back today.
The reacclimating period includes a quarantine phase — which the 75 players are currently in — and players must be cleared medically and symptom-free of the coronavirus before they can participate in voluntary workouts on June 15.
The school said it is following health guidelines set by local officials, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Its sports development team has created additional safety protocols.
While the announcement answers the much-anticipated question from Penn State’s fan base, it does leave several questions regarding the safety of Nittany Lions athletes.
The most pressing question, for me at least, is will Penn State test each player every day? Coronavirus tests for the average resident are still difficult to obtain without the referral from a doctor or medical professional.
While testing is paramount to safety, case studies have shown just how prevalent the numbers are for coronavirus-infected individuals who remain asymptomatic.
On March 31, NPR published an interview with the organization conducted with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Robert Redfield.
“One of the pieces of information that we have pretty much confirmed now is that a significant number of individuals that are infected actually remain asymptomatic,” Redfield told NPR. “That may be as many as 25 percent. That’s important, because now you have individuals that may not have any symptoms that can contribute to transmission, and we have learned that in fact they do contribute to transmission.”
Another question that begs an answer is how players will be instructed to handle day-to-day functions while back on campus. Will each player be assigned individual rooms? What will be the logistics for their eating practices? Will they be prohibited from congregating together once they’ve completed their football-related workouts for the day?
Centre County transitioned from yellow phase to green last week, but things in State College are far from normal. Residents, by law, are required to wear masks before they enter a public space. Reminders of the pandemic’s presence are everywhere.
Penn State’s announcement bodes well for optimism regarding some form of a 2020 season. However, as universities’ recent attempts to bring their football players back to their respective schools have shown, Penn State must proceed with the utmost caution.
Hours before Penn State’s Thursday announcement, 247Sports’ Alabama affiliate, BamaOnLine, published a report by Charlie Potter titled, ‘At least five Alabama players test positive for COVID-19.’
Alabama football players last Monday returned to Tuscaloosa in advance of the Crimson Tide’s scheduled voluntary workouts today. Further complicating matters, CBS42 Birmingham’s Simone Eli on Thursday afternoon reported additional Crimson Tide players were possibly exposed to the virus.
“Further, I’m told that nearly 50 players were together yesterday on the band field. (As we saw in many videos) Those players “should” be in quarantine moving forward, source says. @CBS_42,” Eli tweeted.
On Tuesday, Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga shared on Twitter he tested positive for coronavirus after attending a protest in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
“After attending a protest in Tulsa AND being well protective of myself, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Please, if you are going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe,” the Oklahoma State defender tweeted.
Like Alabama, Oklahoma State players returned to Stillwater last Monday ahead of voluntary workouts. 247Sports later reported two additional Cowboys’ players also tested positive for coronavirus. The outlet reported the university has since told its freshmen to refrain from coming to campus.
“For the record: @OSUAthletics has tested over 150 staff/admins/student-athletes with 3 asymptomatic positives. All by SAs. Positives were expected and the plan for that scenario has been activated. We will be as forthcoming as possible on the covid issues. #okstate,” tweeted Kevin Klintworth, Oklahoma State’s senior associate athletic director.”
I understand the country is waiting with bated breath and is grasping at any and everything it can that signals a return to what was once normal. For many, sports serve as that hope.
We must, however, remember just how unprecedented these times are and remain vigilant in our attempts to remain safe.
As I’ve stated in previous columns, we’re all at the coronavirus’ mercy and direction.
Time will tell whether Penn State’s decision to return 75 football players to campus on Monday was the correct one or if it will result in an Alabama-Oklahoma State-type situation.
Elton Hayes covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
