STATE COLLEGE — Seventy-five Penn State football student-athletes returned to campus on Monday ahead of the Nittany Lions’ June 15 voluntary workouts.
Monday’s migration back to campus comes just more than one month after the Nittany Lions’ indefinitely suspended all athletic competitions and activities.
“Probably the hardest part is being away from my boys — my teammates and stuff like that,” Penn State defensive lineman Shane Simmons said last month when asked about the absence of football. “I live by myself up at school, so I’m used to being alone all the time. But not just being around them is pretty hard.”
Last Thursday, Penn State announced an outline for the return of players.
“As part of Penn State’s overall planning process and working with University officials, Penn State Athletics will begin a phased approach to return to campus beginning June 8 with 75 football student-athletes,” Penn State said it in a statement. “Intercollegiate Athletics is part of a phased return for the University that includes other student groups who may also require access to specialized facilities, in-person mentoring or early arrival for successful transition to the fall semester.”
Penn State hasn’t indicated which players would be among the 75 allowed back on campus, nor has it said whether coach James Franklin or his assistants will join Nittany Lions players.
The school, however, did say the June 15 voluntary workouts would be conducted under the supervision of its performance enhancement and sports medicine staff.
The 75 football student-athletes, according to Thursday’s statement, have undergone a “prescribed quarantine” and will be “tested and quarantined upon their return.”
“We are looking forward to the return of our student-athletes in the coming weeks and hope this is the first steps to a full return for the fall,” Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour said in a statement. “We are appreciative of President (Eric) Barron for including (intercollegiate athletes) in this first wave of students coming back to campus.
“We are very confident in our plan and will continue to keep the health, safety and wellbeing of our students, coaches, staff and community as our top priority. Our outstanding sports performance group worked with medical experts at both the University, conference and national level, as well as University leadership to develop an extensive return to campus plan for our student-athletes, staff and facilities.”
•Penn State football secured its first verbal commitment from the class of 2023 as 6-foot-5, 240-pound tight end Mathias Barnwell pledged to play for the Nittany Lions on Monday.
The Spotsylvania, Virginia, prospect possesses scholarship offers from Southern California, Tennessee, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, Virginia and others.
Barnwell announced his verbal commitment on Twitter, along with pictures of himself and Franklin, and Penn State running backs coach/run game coordinator JaJuan Seider.
