While last week marked the conclusion of an action-packed June recruiting period that included scores of prospects making the trek to Happy Valley to check out the campus and football program, it signaled the beginning of Penn State football careers for a couple of transfers.
Offensive lineman Eric Wilson and defensive lineman Jordan van den Berg arrived on campus last week to join their new teammates in State College. Both players are now listed on Penn State’s roster.
Wilson transferred to Penn State from Harvard and waited to enroll after graduation. Wilson is listed at 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds and hails from Minnetrista, Minnesota. In November, Wilson verbally committed to Auburn, Penn State’s Week 3 opponent this season.
Wilson earned accolades as an All-Ivy League selection in 2019 and he was named Minnesota’s Mr. Football in high school.
van den Berg comes to Penn State via Iowa Western Community College. The accumulated 20 tackles — including one sack — during last season in which Iowa Western went 7-1. The 6-foot-3, 292-pound defensive tackle starred at Providence Christian Academy in Lilburn, Georgia.
Last week also marked the addition of freshmen Jamari Buddin (linebacker), wide receiver and brother of Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, Khalil Dinkins (tight end), Jaylen Reed (safety), Harrison Wallace III (wide receiver) and Zakee Wheatley (cornerback).
Penn State opens the 2021 season at Wisconsin on Sept. 4 in a Big Ten Conference matchup.
