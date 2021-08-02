By Elton Hayes
CNHI News Service
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State on Sunday sent out official scholarship offers to its class of 2022 targets, marking a crucial step as the Nittany Lions hope to land the highest-ranked class of coach James Franklin’s tenure.
Penn State carries the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class for 2022 according to Rivals both rivals and 247Sports into August. Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame and LSU round out the rest of the top five in 247Sports’ 2022 rankings.
Penn State last week added four more verbal commitments to its already-stacked class of 2022 roster bringing the class' size to 24. The Nittany Lions gained two four-star commitments along with a pair of three-star verbals.
Four-star cornerback Cam Miller kick-started Penn State’s four-commitment week with his verbal last Monday. The 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back from Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Florida) is listed as the 22nd-best cornerback in the class and the 20th-best player from Florida.
The Nittany Lions added former NFL wide receiver Donald Driver’s son, Cristian, on July 29. The four-star safety from Liberty Christian High (Argyle, Texas) is listed as the nation’s 18th-ranked at the position, and he ranks 39th among all Texas prospects from the 2022 class.
The last day of July netted two verbals for the Nittany Lions
Penn State snagged a commitment from four-star in-state linebacker Abdul Carter out of LaSalle College High in Glenside. According to 247Sports, Carter is the 10th-ranked class of 2022 prospect from the Keystone State. Carter is listed at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds.
Carter’s verbal is the tenth from a Pennsylvania prospect from the 2022 class.
Three-star safety Kevin Winston capped Penn State’s July. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Maryland) defender is rated as Maryland’s 13th-best prospect from the 2022 class.
The football early signing period for 2022 prospects begins on Dec. 15.
