The Shenango Alumni Society of the Penn State Alumni Association is hosting its 21st annual golf scramble June 10 at Yankee Run Golf Course in Brookfield Township, Ohio.
Registration at this year’s event is limited to 36 teams of four golfers, at $85 per player. Additional sponsorship packages are available for individuals and local organizations, as well as non-player donation options. Included with the cost of the round are: breakfast refreshments during registration, beverages during play and lunch on the course.
Single-rider carts are available upon request.
All proceeds benefit the Alumni Society’s commitment to supporting scholarships, athletics and other student programming at Penn State Shenango.
“The Alumni Society Golf Scramble has been such a positive asset for the Shenango campus and our students and faculty,” said campus director of development Frank Gargiulo. “Recently, funds raised from the event have helped boost the Heart of Shenango Scholarship into endowment status.”
This year’s golf scramble will offer contestants a chance to win tickets to the Penn State vs. West Virginia University football game at Beaver Stadium on Sept. 2 with the purchase of a $10 raffle ticket at the event. Other incentives include prizes for the first, second and third place winners, men’s and women’s skill prizes, a hole-in-one contest and a prize for the top all-women's team.
Yankee Run Golf Course is located at 7610 Warren-Sharon Road in Brookfield Township, Ohio. Event registration begins at 8 a.m., with a 9 a.m. shotgun tee-off time.
The deadline to register is June 2. Interested participants and sponsors may contact Erika Jones at (724) 983-2900 or ejj129@psu.edu.
